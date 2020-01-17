PUBG PC Receives Version 6.1 Update With New Karakin Map News oi-Karan Sharma

PUBG PC's latest v6.1 update has finally started rolling out for the masses. The new update comes with a new map called Karakin. According to the report, the new map will be more action-packed because of its compact design. It is said to be the smallest map in the game so far with a battlefield area of 2x2kms.

The introduction of the smaller map will increase the pace of the gameplay, and increase close combat. The Karakin map will feature only 64-players at a time and it will also arrive with a new feature called Black Zone which is going to be a high-damage area which will push players out from the hiding area like buildings and thrust. Besides, the update will also bring a new explosive weapon and a Motor Glider with the new map.

"Remember, if you hear the siren, and you are inside that purple circle on the minimap- evacuate!

Buildings destroyed by the Black Zone will be marked with X on the minimap," reads the PUBG blog post.

The new map will PUBG V6.1 update comes with hilly terrain, suburbs, underground hidden tunnels, and lot more. The most important part of the map is Black Zone under which building and compounds will be combed randomly. So if you are hiding inside a building then you have to come out to save your self.

The Black Zone starts with a siren, as soon as player hear the siren they have to leave the building and move to the covers to save themselves. Infrastructure which is damaged by the Black Zone will be marked as X on the map.

Meanwhile, the developers have also added a throwable item called sticky Bombs which is exclusively available for Karakin map only. Players can use these bombs at breach point and destroy floors and walls to make way. Besides, the update has also included new Motor Glider vehicle which is currently live on test servers on Erangel and Miramar maps. Do note that it only has two seats like buggy which is already there on the maps.

