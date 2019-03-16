TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- PM Modi Comes Up With 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' Campaign, Says I Am Not Alone
- Kohli Dominates Through His Mental Strength: AB de Villiers
- New Ford Figo 2019 Launched In India — Prices Start At Rs 5.15 Lakh
- Samsung To Mass-Produce 12GB RAM Chips But In Small Size
- Markets Next Week: Time For Profit Booking And Consolidation
- Photograph Movie Review
- Health Benefits Of Nance Fruits
- Idyllic Lohit — The Tucked Away Gem Of Arunachal Pradesh
Razer expands its gaming accessories lineup for value-conscious gamers
Razer launches refreshed Razer BlackWidow keyboard, Razer Kraken headset, and the Razer Basilisk Essential gaming mouse. All you need to know.
Razer the company which is known for its gaming PC accessories has launched a new set of accessories which will make your gaming experience more exciting. The company has come up with the refreshed Razer BlackWidow keyboard, Razer Kraken headset, and the Razer Basilisk Essential gaming mouse. The set of the trio is up for grabs on Razer's official website. According to the company, these are going to be the budget offering products.
Razer BlackWidow
The Razer BlackWidow keyboard is the latest addition to Razer's keyboard family. The newly launched keyboard is fitted with Razer's tactile and clicky Green Mechanical Switches.
The Green Mechanical Switch features a tactile bump and distinctive click sound, with optimized actuation and reset points for best-in-class gaming and typing. The gaming keyboard comes with improved dual-side wall switch design, the key wobble is minimized and the accuracy and responsiveness are increased. Each key is rated to last up to 80 million keystrokes.
Features
Razer Green Mechanical Switches designed for gaming
80 million keystroke lifespan
Razer Chroma customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options
Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage - up to 5 profiles
Razer Synapse 3-enabled
Cable routing options
N-key roll-over with built-in anti-ghosting
Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording
Gaming mode option
1000 Hz Ultrapolling
Instant Trigger Technology
Razer Kraken
The Razer Kraken is the successor to the Kraken Pro V2. The gaming headset comes with a large 50 mm drivers to deliver clear, powerful sound. According to the company, its also features improved retractable microphone has been honed to cut out even more background noise, ensuring crystal-clear team communication.
The company claims that the headset comes with ear cup padding features moisture-wicking breathable fabric on the contact surface, a cooling gel layer and hidden eye-wear channels built into the foam layer, giving the ultimate in comfort.
Features
Custom-tuned 50 mm Drivers
Cooling Gel-Infused Cushions
Retractable Unidirectional Microphone
Bauxite Aluminium Frame
Thicker Headband Padding
Cross-Platform Compatibility
Razer Basilisk Essential
Last but not the least the gaming mouse Razer Basilisk Essential. It comes with the unique right-handed ergonomic form factor of the original Razer Basilisk and has a total of 7 configurable buttons utilizing Razer's Mechanical Mouse Switches, with a durability of up to 20 million clicks.
You can make a quick-shift DPI clutch for sniping, shortcut for a weapon or spell slot, push-to-talk comms or Press and Hold for sprinting, healing or crouching. It also sports 6400 DPI optical sensor the Razer Basilisk Essential features Razer Chroma with customizability of 16.8 million colours and variety of effects available through Razer Synapse 3.
Features
True 6,400 DPI optical sensor
Up to 220 inches per second (IPS) / 30 G acceleration
7 independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons
Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches
Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel
Ergonomic right-handed design with enhanced rubber side grips
1,000 Hz Ultrapolling
Razer Chroma lighting with true 16.8 million customizable color options
Razer Synapse 3 enabled
Approximate Dimensions: 124 mm / 4.88 in (Length) X 75 mm / 2.94 in (Width) X 43 mm / 1.69 in (Height)
Approximate Weight: 95 g / 0.21 lbs (excluding cable)
Price and Availability
The Razer BlackWidow comes with a price tag of $119.99 USD / 129,99 € MSRP Rs 7,872 (approx). The Razer Kraken comes will cost you $79.99 USD / 79,99 € MSRP Rs 5,248 (approx). The Razer Basilisk Essential is up for grabs at $49.99 USD / 49,99 € MSRP Rs 3,280 (approx). All the products are already up for grabs on the official website.