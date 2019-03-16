Razer expands its gaming accessories lineup for value-conscious gamers

Razer BlackWidow

The Razer BlackWidow keyboard is the latest addition to Razer's keyboard family. The newly launched keyboard is fitted with Razer's tactile and clicky Green Mechanical Switches.

The Green Mechanical Switch features a tactile bump and distinctive click sound, with optimized actuation and reset points for best-in-class gaming and typing. The gaming keyboard comes with improved dual-side wall switch design, the key wobble is minimized and the accuracy and responsiveness are increased. Each key is rated to last up to 80 million keystrokes.

Features

Razer Green Mechanical Switches designed for gaming

80 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Chroma customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage - up to 5 profiles

Razer Synapse 3-enabled

Cable routing options

N-key roll-over with built-in anti-ghosting

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Gaming mode option

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

Instant Trigger Technology

Razer Kraken

The Razer Kraken is the successor to the Kraken Pro V2. The gaming headset comes with a large 50 mm drivers to deliver clear, powerful sound. According to the company, its also features improved retractable microphone has been honed to cut out even more background noise, ensuring crystal-clear team communication.

The company claims that the headset comes with ear cup padding features moisture-wicking breathable fabric on the contact surface, a cooling gel layer and hidden eye-wear channels built into the foam layer, giving the ultimate in comfort.

Features

Custom-tuned 50 mm Drivers

Cooling Gel-Infused Cushions

Retractable Unidirectional Microphone

Bauxite Aluminium Frame

Thicker Headband Padding

Cross-Platform Compatibility

Razer Basilisk Essential

Last but not the least the gaming mouse Razer Basilisk Essential. It comes with the unique right-handed ergonomic form factor of the original Razer Basilisk and has a total of 7 configurable buttons utilizing Razer's Mechanical Mouse Switches, with a durability of up to 20 million clicks.

You can make a quick-shift DPI clutch for sniping, shortcut for a weapon or spell slot, push-to-talk comms or Press and Hold for sprinting, healing or crouching. It also sports 6400 DPI optical sensor the Razer Basilisk Essential features Razer Chroma with customizability of 16.8 million colours and variety of effects available through Razer Synapse 3.

Features

True 6,400 DPI optical sensor

Up to 220 inches per second (IPS) / 30 G acceleration

7 independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons

Razer Mechanical Mouse Switches

Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel

Ergonomic right-handed design with enhanced rubber side grips

1,000 Hz Ultrapolling

Razer Chroma lighting with true 16.8 million customizable color options

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

Approximate Dimensions: 124 mm / 4.88 in (Length) X 75 mm / 2.94 in (Width) X 43 mm / 1.69 in (Height)

Approximate Weight: 95 g / 0.21 lbs (excluding cable)

Price and Availability

The Razer BlackWidow comes with a price tag of $119.99 USD / 129,99 € MSRP Rs 7,872 (approx). The Razer Kraken comes will cost you $79.99 USD / 79,99 € MSRP Rs 5,248 (approx). The Razer Basilisk Essential is up for grabs at $49.99 USD / 49,99 € MSRP Rs 3,280 (approx). All the products are already up for grabs on the official website.