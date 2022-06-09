Redout 2 Arcade Racing Game Launch Date Set For June 16th:- Race Modes, Soundtracks And More News oi-Rohit Arora

Racing games enthusiasts will finally be able to engage in the much-awaited high-intensity game on PC and consoles. Redout 2, the visually stunning racing game with heart-thumping soundtracks is officially dropping on June 16th 2022. The arcade racing game will be released for PS5, PS4, XBOX Series X, XBOX ONE, Nintendo Switch and XBOX Series X.

The team has released a trailer that gives a good glimpse into the high-intensity gameplay and the background music.

Tribute to classic arcade racing games, the Redout 2 is the sequel to the original Redout game. The gameplay consists of high-speed anti-gravity ships reaching impossible speeds in future-bound race tournaments across the cosmos. Similar to popular anti-gravity game classics such as Wipeout and F-Zero, the Redout 2 game dynamics also consist of high-speed manoeuvres.

Racers will need to bend, loop and swoop the anti-gravity ships through some insane twists and bends across the intense race tracks.

Jaw-Dropping Visuals & Thumping Soundtracks

What makes the arcade racing game immersive is the collection of jaw-dropping background scores. The in-game soundtracks consist of electronic artists, including names like Giorgio Moroder, Zardonic, etc. The Redout 2's algorithm dynamically mixes tracks based on the real-time race data.

Redout 2 includes an extensive single-player campaign and competitive multiplayer modes. The arcade racing game will feature 36 unique racetracks including Arena races, Time attacks, Boss races, etc. The online multiplayer action mode will bring regularly updated custom content and seasons including unique aesthetic rewards.

The Redout 2 racing game will feature robust hover ship customizations and some high-paced background tracks to set the mood. You will have the option to choose from 12 distinct chassis and fully customizable hover ships offering various propulsors, stabilizers, rudders, flaps, magnets, wings and a lot more machinery. The arcade racing game will have a built-in photo mode to let you share your best high-speed highlights from the gameplay.

Best Mobiles in India