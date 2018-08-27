Reigns: Game of Thrones announced for Android, iOS, and PC at Rs 299

Popular game maker Nerial and Developer Digital are now joining hands with Game of Thrones for upcoming Reigns: Game of Thrones. The game is based on the HBO TV series, and it will be available for Android, iOS, and PC. The Game release date is slated for October of this year and it will come with a price tag of $3.99 on Android, iOS, and PC via Steam. In India, the price of the game will be Rs. 299 for iOS devices. The price for Android and PC price is not been disclosed yet.

The new game will features characters from the popular web series, the following are the characters in the game, Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Sansa Stark, and more. So when you swap between different king and queen, you will face new challenges which will be unique to their story.

"Swipe left or right to change the fate of the Seven Kingdoms forever as you hear the impassioned pleas and unpredictable demands from the people of Westeros. If a particular character becomes bothersome, tear their card in half to unburden Your Majesty with their concerns - but at what cost?", the game's description reads.

In addition, you can create your own path in Westeros with Melisandre's visions. The game is beyond the TV series and will be difficult for one who will sit upon the Iron Throne. You can also explore what might be in the game when you modify the Great Sept of Baelor as Cersei or you can find the way to the Seven Kingdoms if Sansa Stark had married Jaime Lannister.

Let's see what we are going to get with the new game, and how it will interest the player to buy it.