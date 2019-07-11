Reliance Jio Partners With PUBG To Offer Exclusive Rewards: Here’s How To Avail It News oi-Priyanka Dua

The popular battle royale game PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG) has announced its partnership with Reliance Jio to offer exclusive rewards to PUBG Lite users. Jio users who register for PUBG Lite will receive free skins for their in-game merchandise.

The game maker has recently announced the launch of its Beta service of the game that optimized for running on low-end computers.

"To enhance the user experience on the new version of the game and make it even more engaging, PUBG LITE has partnered with Jio, the statement said. Furthermore, the partnership is exclusive to the Indian market.

How To Enrol For The Free Jio Gift:

To enjoy this unique experience on PUBG LITE, Jio users can visit and fill up a simple 2-step registration form.

Users will then receive a verification link on their registered email ID.

Once the verification is complete, the user will receive another mail with a unique redemption code which can be claimed within the game.

How To Use The Redemption Code:

After downloading and registering for PUBG LITE, user can go to Menu Store.

In the menu options, the user needs to click on "Add Bonus / Gift Code".

Now the user needs to add the redemption code in the blank space and click on redeem.

Jio Ties Up With Facebook

Reliance Jio has recently joined hands with Facebook, to launch a new initiative called Digital Udaan.

As a part of the initiative, the telco will engage its users every Saturday to help them learn about the JioPhone features, use of various apps and internet safety. This will also include the use of Facebook on JioPhone. This will be achieved via audio-visual training in 10 regional languages.

What We Think About Jio And PUBG Partnership

As we all know Reliance Jio always try really hard to impress its users. And now the company is all set to launch its GigaFiber services in the country so this move will definitely help the telco to get more users especially those who are playing the game on low-end PCs.

Best Mobiles in India