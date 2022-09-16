Just In
Resident Evil 4 Remake Coming On PS4; Why Are Xbox One Users Left Behind?
Resident Evil 4 remake is set to launch in 2023 as confirmed a few months back. The game will arrive on slightly older consoles, including PS4. But a new leak suggests Resident Evil 4 won't be coming on Xbox One. The Resident Evil 4 remake game will launch on Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5, and Steam.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Launching in 2023
New updates of the Resident Evil 4 remake were announced at the Capcom TGS 2022 online event. Here, it was revealed that the new game will be available across generations of consoles, except Xbox One. So, if you own an Xbox One and hoping to play Resident Evil 4, you're out of luck.
On the other hand, if you own a PS4, you're in luck. Despite being a generation old, the Resident Evil 4 remake will still arrive on PlayStation 4. As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake game will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Steam.
Reports speculate the reason for skipping support for Xbox One. Some state Resident Evil 4 remake developers are skipping Xbox One support as the console could be underpowered for what's in store. A few other suggest sales could be the reason, as PS4 sales were higher than the Xbox One.
RE Showcase announced for next month #TGS2022 pic.twitter.com/QTMeb10Odk— Nibel (@Nibellion) September 15, 2022
Resident Evil 4 Remake Launch: What To Expect?
After years of speculation, the Resident Evil 4 remake was confirmed in June at the Sony State of Play. To note, the upcoming game won't be remastering the classic horror title. It is said to be a complete remake of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 that launched in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
The new Resident Evil 4 remake is being built from scratch from the Capcom RE engine. This is the same engine that powers titles like Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7. The new game will be launching in the coming months, and we can expect official teasers and leaks ahead of it.
