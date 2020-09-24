Just In
- 26 min ago Reliance Jio Partners With 22 Foreign Airlines To Offer In Flight Tariff Plans
-
- 1 hr ago PUBG Ban: Government In No Hurry To Revoke Ban Says Report
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Spotted Online: Fist Smartphone With Snapdragon 750 SoC?
- 2 hrs ago LG K62, LG K52 With 4,000mAh Battery Announced: What Do They Offer?
Don't Miss
- News UK to deliberately infect humans with COVID-19 to test potential vaccines: Reports
- Movies Madras High Court Directs Vishal Not To Sell Chakra To Any OTT Platform Till September 30
- Sports Shocking revelation on IPL! Bollywood star Sherlyn Chopra says cocaine was used in after-match party
- Finance Sensex Plunges 1,114 Points, Tata Group Stocks Dive
- Lifestyle Surbhi Chandna’s Peach, Yellow, And Blue Comfy Sarees Are Perfect For At-Home Festival Celebrations
- Automobiles BMW M1000 RR Unveiled: First Motorcycle From The Brand’s M Divison
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In North-East India In October
- Education KEAM Rank List 2020: How To Check Kerala KEAM 2020 Rank List For Engineering And Medical
Rocket League Available For Free On Epic Games Store; Offers $10 Free Coupon
If you are a PC gamer and haven't started using the Epic Games Store, then this might be the right time. The game store is offering several blockbuster titles like GTA: V for free for a limited time, and now Rocket League is also available for free but only for a limited period.
Once you claim the free copy of the Rocket League, the game will be free to keep forever. On top of that, Epic Games Store is also offering a $10 coupon for everyone who gets Rocket League. However, one needs to spend at least $14.99 to redeem this coupon.
Rocket League is a game of cross-platform arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem and will be available for free till October 23. It is developed and published by Psyonix LLC and offers a single-player and multiplayer gaming experience.
Though the game is available for free, one can still buy add-on packs like the endo starter pack and jager pack at an additional cost. It is one of the highly-rated modern games that usually cost $15. It offers colorful graphics and even a mid-range gaming PC can easily handle this game without any issue.
When compared to modern AAA titles, Rocket League is a pretty small game and it takes 20GB of internal storage. It downloads around 15GB of data and makes sure to connect your computer to a high-speed internet connection to download the game faster.
Minimum System Requirements For Rocket League
- Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit
- CPU: 2.5GHz Dual Core
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 760, AMD Radeon R7 270X, or better
- DirectX: DirectX 11
- Storage Space: 20GB
Recommended System Requirements For Rocket League
- Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit
- CPU: 3.0+ GHz Quad-core
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 470, or better
- DirectX: DirectX 11
- Storage Space: 20GB
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,780
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
22,999
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
47,500
-
11,999
-
10,999
-
18,999
-
10,240
-
35,132
-
16,999
-
12,999
-
14,999
-
27,100
-
69,000