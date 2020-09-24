ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rocket League Available For Free On Epic Games Store; Offers $10 Free Coupon

    By
    |

    If you are a PC gamer and haven't started using the Epic Games Store, then this might be the right time. The game store is offering several blockbuster titles like GTA: V for free for a limited time, and now Rocket League is also available for free but only for a limited period.

    Rocket League Available For Free On Epic Games Store

     

    Once you claim the free copy of the Rocket League, the game will be free to keep forever. On top of that, Epic Games Store is also offering a $10 coupon for everyone who gets Rocket League. However, one needs to spend at least $14.99 to redeem this coupon.

    Rocket League is a game of cross-platform arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem and will be available for free till October 23. It is developed and published by Psyonix LLC and offers a single-player and multiplayer gaming experience.

    Though the game is available for free, one can still buy add-on packs like the endo starter pack and jager pack at an additional cost. It is one of the highly-rated modern games that usually cost $15. It offers colorful graphics and even a mid-range gaming PC can easily handle this game without any issue.

    When compared to modern AAA titles, Rocket League is a pretty small game and it takes 20GB of internal storage. It downloads around 15GB of data and makes sure to connect your computer to a high-speed internet connection to download the game faster.

    Minimum System Requirements For Rocket League

    • Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit
    • CPU: 2.5GHz Dual Core
    • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 760, AMD Radeon R7 270X, or better
    • DirectX: DirectX 11
    • Storage Space: 20GB

    Recommended System Requirements For Rocket League

    • Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit
    • CPU: 3.0+ GHz Quad-core
    • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 470, or better
    • DirectX: DirectX 11
    • Storage Space: 20GB

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: games epic games news pc gaming
    Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 13:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X