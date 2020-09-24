Rocket League Available For Free On Epic Games Store; Offers $10 Free Coupon News oi-Vivek

If you are a PC gamer and haven't started using the Epic Games Store, then this might be the right time. The game store is offering several blockbuster titles like GTA: V for free for a limited time, and now Rocket League is also available for free but only for a limited period.

Once you claim the free copy of the Rocket League, the game will be free to keep forever. On top of that, Epic Games Store is also offering a $10 coupon for everyone who gets Rocket League. However, one needs to spend at least $14.99 to redeem this coupon.

Rocket League is a game of cross-platform arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem and will be available for free till October 23. It is developed and published by Psyonix LLC and offers a single-player and multiplayer gaming experience.

Though the game is available for free, one can still buy add-on packs like the endo starter pack and jager pack at an additional cost. It is one of the highly-rated modern games that usually cost $15. It offers colorful graphics and even a mid-range gaming PC can easily handle this game without any issue.

When compared to modern AAA titles, Rocket League is a pretty small game and it takes 20GB of internal storage. It downloads around 15GB of data and makes sure to connect your computer to a high-speed internet connection to download the game faster.

Minimum System Requirements For Rocket League

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

CPU: 2.5GHz Dual Core

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 760, AMD Radeon R7 270X, or better

DirectX: DirectX 11

Storage Space: 20GB

Recommended System Requirements For Rocket League

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit

CPU: 3.0+ GHz Quad-core

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 470, or better

DirectX: DirectX 11

Storage Space: 20GB

