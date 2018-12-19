ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Rummy Passion launches its new free Rummy mobile app

Rummy Passion has recently launched its free online gaming app. All you need to know about the new rummy gaming app.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Passion Gaming has launched a new flagship online rummy table game known as, "Rummy Passion". It is a mobile-based app which is launch on for both Android and iOS platforms. According to the company, Rummy Passion is a highly secure rummy card table game trusted for its quick, safe transactions. Now you can play the game on Mobile. To download the game you can give a missed call on Rummy Passion's support number and get a link, scan the QR code or directly download from the site.

    Rummy Passion launches its new free Rummy mobile app

     

    The game offers Points Rummy, Deals Rummy, Pool Rummy, Daily Freeroll and Cash Tournaments, and plenty of promotions to keep its players engaged.

    New players can play on the free practice tables, while the more practised players have a plethora of gaming options from regular tables for routine gameplay to high stake tables for greater challenges. Besides, there are Freeroll and Cash Tournaments for those who wish to take up the rummy gauntlet for high adrenaline.

    Rummy Passion launches its new free Rummy mobile app

    Notably, the gaming industry in India has risen dramatically in recent years owing to increased internet penetration and the superlative proliferation of smartphones. India is said to be one of the top 5 mobile gaming markets with over 222 million users spending 42 minutes at a time on average playing mobile games.

    Passion Gaming was started in 2015 with a vision of providing Indian gaming fans international standard gaming experiences in a user-focused, technologically advanced, safe gaming ambience, with studied player preferences at the core of their growth strategy.

    Read More About: rummy passion gaming app news
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue