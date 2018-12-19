Rummy Passion launches its new free Rummy mobile app

Passion Gaming has launched a new flagship online rummy table game known as, "Rummy Passion". It is a mobile-based app which is launch on for both Android and iOS platforms. According to the company, Rummy Passion is a highly secure rummy card table game trusted for its quick, safe transactions. Now you can play the game on Mobile. To download the game you can give a missed call on Rummy Passion's support number and get a link, scan the QR code or directly download from the site.

The game offers Points Rummy, Deals Rummy, Pool Rummy, Daily Freeroll and Cash Tournaments, and plenty of promotions to keep its players engaged.

New players can play on the free practice tables, while the more practised players have a plethora of gaming options from regular tables for routine gameplay to high stake tables for greater challenges. Besides, there are Freeroll and Cash Tournaments for those who wish to take up the rummy gauntlet for high adrenaline.

Notably, the gaming industry in India has risen dramatically in recent years owing to increased internet penetration and the superlative proliferation of smartphones. India is said to be one of the top 5 mobile gaming markets with over 222 million users spending 42 minutes at a time on average playing mobile games.

Passion Gaming was started in 2015 with a vision of providing Indian gaming fans international standard gaming experiences in a user-focused, technologically advanced, safe gaming ambience, with studied player preferences at the core of their growth strategy.