Sad News for Indian Gamers: Metro Exodus release cancelled on Xbox One

Metro Exodus one of the most awaited game for Xbox One has been cancelled for India. Earlier, the game was listed for both PS4 and Xbox One and it was expected to release soon in the country. But unfortunately the game will make it to the PS 4 only and it is not going to arrive on Xbox One. The Metro Exodus for PS4 comes with a price tag of Rs 3,499 on Games The Shop. The game isn't up for pre-orders on Amazon and Flipkart so far.

This is n't the first time Xbox One games have cancelled its release. Even Xbox One exclusive gamers were also not released in India. Games like indie darlings Firewatch and Virginia was also not released for Indian gamers. Moreover, Fortnite which is one of the most popular games of 2018 was also not available on Xbox One in India. Gamers can't download Fortnite Battle Royale via the India Microsoft Store.

The only option of playing Fortnite Battle Royale in India is by buying the Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle which has the game on disc. Earlier, Dead Rising 4 skipped an India release and so did Sonic Mania.

This is very disappointing for Indian gamers that India is not getting Metro Exodus. The gameplay goes best on the Xbox One X, and the PC version of the game requires some high-end specification to play this game. The game cost Rs 2,900 on Microsoft Store versus a possible retail disc price of Rs. 3,499.

We don't know exactly why these interesting and exclusive games are not making it to India. But if this is going to continue in future then this might affect the sale of Xbox in the Indian gaming market.

