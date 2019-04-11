Select Nvidia GPUs now support Real-Time Ray Tracing: Different types of ray-tracing explained

Different types of ray tracing

There are four major types of real-time ray tracing techniques and here are the complete details on the same. Using different implementation, a game designer can improve the overall graphics quality of the game.

Global illumination

Global illumination is a type of ray-tracing, where there will be multiple rays traced at the same time, which is a bit complex compared to the other ray-tracing techniques. In global illumination, one can see the impact of the light source from the nearby objects. Metro Exodus is one of the AAA titles that supports Global illumination.

Ambient Occlusion

In Ambient Occlusion, a ray of light is traced from a nearby object, creating a quick reflection, and, again, Metro Exodus is one of the games that support Ambient Occlusion.

Reflection

Reflection is a type of ray-tracing, where the light ray hits the surface and is being reflected on an adjacent surface, by creating a mirror image. Battle Field V is one of the best games to experience Reflection style real-time ray tracing.

Shadows

In Shadow ray-tracing, the computer will generate a dark subject, when the light hits an object in the scene, offering real-life looking shadows with at most details. The Shadow of the Tomb Rider is one of the best games to experience Shadow ray-tracing.