    Select Nvidia GTX GeForce GPUs will support Real-time Ray Tracing

    A software update in April 2019 will enable RTX on select Nvidia GPUs

    By
    |

    At the GDC (Game Developers Conference), Nvidia has officially announced that the Nvidia GeForce GTX series of GPUs will support Real-Time Ray Tracing. The RTX will be Integrated into Unreal Engine, Unity and Top 1st-Party AAA Game Engines.

    The NVIDIA GameWorks RTX offers all the tools and software to optimize and add real-time ray tracing capability, to provide cinematic level graphics. Games like Dragonhound, Quake II RTX, are the first set of titles to receive RTX support.

    The NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPUs based on Pascal and Turing architectures will support ray-tracing shortly, which will be enabled by a software update in April 2019. The Ray-tracing performance will depend on the GPU capability.

    List of GPUs that support basic ray-tracing

    • Nvidia GeForce Titan XP
    • Nvidia GeForce Titan X
    • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
    • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
    • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
    • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
    • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB)
    • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (Turing)
    • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 (Turing)

    List of GPUs that support Complete Raytracing effects, including Multiple RT effect and High Ray Count

    • Nvidia GeForce Titan RTX
    • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
    • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080
    • Nvidia GeForce 2070
    • Nvidia GeForce 2060
    Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA said

    When programmable shaders were introduced more than 15 years ago, they changed gaming forever. Today, real-time ray tracing is set to do the same thing - it represents the next landmark shift in game development. The breadth of industry adoption is remarkable -standard APIs, integration in major game engines, multiple AAA titles and support enabled in millions of hardware products. It all points to an exciting future for gamers.

    Jon Peddie, president of Jon Peddie Research said

    In the near future, I believe every AAA title will incorporate real-time ray tracing. The integration of real-time ray tracing by the two dominant game engines illustrates the game industry's belief that real-time ray tracing is the future of gaming graphics. Historically, game engine integration represents a tipping point for technology and is followed by industry-wide adoption.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
