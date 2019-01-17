Shashi Tharoor proposes new bill to regulate online gaming

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has introduced a private bill to regulate online gaming. Dubbed "The Sports (Online Gaming And Prevention Of Fraud) Bill," 2018 has been introduced in Lok Sabha.

After big players have entered the market, Shashi Tharoor is eyeing on the games that can be played online. If the bill gets passed by the Lok Sabha, it will regulate games such as PUBG, PUBG-M, CSGO, DotA 2 and others which are a part of esports.

"The main purpose of my bill is to preserve the integrity of sports. The bill is primarily divided into two parts for this purpose. One part recognizes the offense of sports fraud and prescribes a special procedure to deal with it. The other part acknowledges the fact that the increasingly commercial nature of sports increases financial incentives for vested interests to manipulate sporting events, therefore it provides for the regulation of online sports betting activities," Tharoor said.

Tharoor emphasized the gambling part of these online games and the lack of regulation is cited as the prime cause. Since the gaming community is growing immensely, the bill seems to be the need of the hour, and it might get passed earlier than expected.

The Law Commission of India has predicted that the online gaming sector in India is poised to reach $1 Bn by 2021.

Navkiran Singh, Founder, and CEO of Baazi Games told Gizbot, "Online gaming industry in India is estimated to be worth over $360 Mn at present. Being a part of this emerging industry, we are in favor of the regulatory body. Baazi Games has been self-regulated since it started. Our processes have been designed to safeguard players and the skill gaming ecosystem. I am expecting from the government and the regulatory body to encourage suggestions from the licensed operators."