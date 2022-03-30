Sony Brings Old PS3, PS4 Games Under New PlayStation Plus Subscription; Relaunch In June News oi-Megha Rawat

Sony has finally unveiled the details of their upcoming PlayStation subscription service. The PS Now and PS Plus subscriptions will be merged, as expected, by the Japanese company. Instead, gamers will have three tiers to select from.

PlayStation New Subscriptions

Although the new subscription service may not be as good value as the Xbox Game Pass, the addition of up to 700 games to existing subscriptions is a significant upgrade. PS Plus now has access to a game streaming service courtesy to the merger of PS Now and PS Plus.

The service's two new premium tiers -- Extra and Premium will work in a similar way to the Xbox Game Pass, giving customers access to hundreds of PS games. At launch, Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal will be included in the two subscriptions, according to Sony. This game collection will be "frequently updated."

There will be additional modifications as well. PlayStation Now will be merged into the new PlayStation Plus subscription when it launches in June, and it will no longer be available as an independent service. PlayStation Now subscribers will be able to upgrade to PlayStation Plus Premium without incurring any additional expenses, according to Sony.

There will also be a PlayStation Plus Deluxe plan available in select markets. While costs may vary by area, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be less expensive than the Premium tier and will include all of the Essential and Extra tier's perks.

PlayStation Plus Plans

PlayStation Plus Essential Benefits

This will be the same PlayStation Plus that Sony presently offers. Two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts on games, cloud storage for stored games, and online multiplayer access will all be included. In the United States, the basic PlayStation Plus subscription will cost $9.99 (around Rs. 755) per month.

A quarterly plan will cost $24.99 (around Rs. 1890), with a yearly subscription costing $59.99 (around Rs. 4,500). Prices for India have not yet been released; however, we can see that a yearly subscription will save you a lot of money.

PlayStation Plus Extra Benefits

The service's step-up option will include all the perks of the Essential tier, as well as a catalog of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games. This list will contain "blockbuster hits" from the PlayStation Studios catalog as well as third-party partners, according to Sony. The games at the Extra tier will be available to download to play.

A monthly subscription to PlayStation Plus Extra will cost $14.99 (approximately Rs. 1,130 ) in the United States. A quarterly subscription would set you back $39.99 (around Rs. 3,000), while an annual subscription will set you back $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,550).

PlayStation Plus Premium Benefits

All of the benefits from the Essential and Extra tiers will be included in the top tier option, along with 340 additional games. Surprisingly, this will include PS3 games that will be streamed over the internet. Players will be able to stream and download popular titles from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP.

ThePlayStation Plus Premium monthly subscriptions will cost $17.99 (around Rs. 1,360) each month, with quarterly subscriptions costing $49.99 (around Rs. 3,780) and yearly subscriptions costing $119.99 (approximately Rs. 9,073).

