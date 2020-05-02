Sony PlayStation 4 Slim, PS4 Pro Receive Price Hike In India News oi-Karan Sharma

If you're planning to buy a new Sony PlayStation 4 console, then you will have to pay a little more as the console has witnessed a price hike in India. The PS4 Slim has received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 and the PS4 Pro price is increased by Rs. 1,720. Being non-essential items, the sale of the consoles will not resume until the coronavirus lockdown gets over or the situation becomes stable in the country.

However, Sony has confirmed that the revamped prices of both consoles on its official website. According to the report, the former prices were part of the promotional offer. Moreover, the PS4 Slim is said to receive a new bundle called the PS4 Mega Pack in India.

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim And PlayStation Pro India Price

Currently, the PlayStation 4 Slim is listed for Rs. 29,990, earlier it was sold at Rs. 27,990. Whereas, the PS4 Pro received a price hike from Rs. 36,990 to Rs. 38,710 for the 1TB storage variant. The updated prices are listed on Sony India's website includes all the taxes and users needn't have to pay anything more than that.

Both the consoles are listed on e-commerce website Flipkart with older prices. However, they are not up for delivery or purchase, due to the lockdown.

According to the Mako Reactor report, the new prices of the PS4 consoles are expected to be updated on Amazon India and Flipkart soon. The report also suggests that the PS4 Slim will receive a new bundle called the PS4 Mega Pack which is said to include games like GTA V, God of War, Days Gone, and a code for Fortnite cosmetics.

The PS4 Slim Mega Pack will also receive a code for free three-month PlayStation Plus subscription. The report suggests that the new bundle is also up for pre-orders on some of the e-retailers.

Currently, PS4 Slim Mega Pack is listed for Rs. 27,990 with gamed like Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War, Uncharted 4. It also includes a free three-month subscription for PlayStation Plus.

