ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sony PlayStation 4 Slim, PS4 Pro Receive Price Hike In India

    By
    |

    If you're planning to buy a new Sony PlayStation 4 console, then you will have to pay a little more as the console has witnessed a price hike in India. The PS4 Slim has received a price hike of Rs. 2,000 and the PS4 Pro price is increased by Rs. 1,720. Being non-essential items, the sale of the consoles will not resume until the coronavirus lockdown gets over or the situation becomes stable in the country.

    Sony PlayStation 4 Slim, PS4 Pro Receive Price Hike In India

     

    However, Sony has confirmed that the revamped prices of both consoles on its official website. According to the report, the former prices were part of the promotional offer. Moreover, the PS4 Slim is said to receive a new bundle called the PS4 Mega Pack in India.

    Sony PlayStation 4 Slim And PlayStation Pro India Price

    Currently, the PlayStation 4 Slim is listed for Rs. 29,990, earlier it was sold at Rs. 27,990. Whereas, the PS4 Pro received a price hike from Rs. 36,990 to Rs. 38,710 for the 1TB storage variant. The updated prices are listed on Sony India's website includes all the taxes and users needn't have to pay anything more than that.

    Both the consoles are listed on e-commerce website Flipkart with older prices. However, they are not up for delivery or purchase, due to the lockdown.

    According to the Mako Reactor report, the new prices of the PS4 consoles are expected to be updated on Amazon India and Flipkart soon. The report also suggests that the PS4 Slim will receive a new bundle called the PS4 Mega Pack which is said to include games like GTA V, God of War, Days Gone, and a code for Fortnite cosmetics.

    The PS4 Slim Mega Pack will also receive a code for free three-month PlayStation Plus subscription. The report suggests that the new bundle is also up for pre-orders on some of the e-retailers.

     

    Currently, PS4 Slim Mega Pack is listed for Rs. 27,990 with gamed like Horizon Zero Dawn, and God of War, Uncharted 4. It also includes a free three-month subscription for PlayStation Plus.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: playstation 4 sony gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 15:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X