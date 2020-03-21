Sony PlayStation Mega March Sale Comes With Hefty Discounts News oi-Karan Sharma

Sony PlayStation Store has announced its Mega March sale which comes with attractive offers. The sale comes amidst the coronavirus outbreak and this is the best time to announce a sale as the entire world has been facing quarantine within their homes. The latest sale from the console company comes with discounts on hundreds of PlayStation game titles for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita as well.

The company has launched the Mega March sale along with the announcement of new hardware which is used in the upcoming PlayStation5. The sale brings discounts on big titles like Battlefield, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon, Assassin's Creed, Resident Evil, Watch Dogs, Crew 2, and The SIMS.

List of game title with a discounted price:

The Crew 2 - Rs. 1,099

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy: Rs. 1,082

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass: Rs. 499

The SIMS 4 - Rs. 699

Assassin's Creed Origins - Rs. 1,009

Resident Evil 2 - Rs. 1,749

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Rs. 1,499

Watch Dogs 2 - Rs. 1,499

Far Cry Parimal: Rs. 699

This is few popular games from the list you can check out the entire list from PlayStation Store. People across the world are forced to stay at home due to COVID-19. This step from Sony is taken to encourage people to do gaming to spend time indoor. There are many mobile game developers which have announced discounts on their games. Steam has also announced more than 40 Indie games.

Meanwhile, Sony has scheduled the PlayStation 5 launch somewhere in the holiday season of 2020.

