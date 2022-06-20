Sony PS5 India Restock Date Announced: How & Where To Pre-Order PlayStation 5? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Sony PlayStation 5's next restock date has been announced in India. Interested buyers can get it on their hands on June 21 (tomorrow) starting at 12 PM IST. Since the launch, Sony has been facing problems providing enough stocks of PlayStation 5 in the country.

The gaming console goes out of stock shortly after the pre-order goes live. So buyers have to log into the shopping channels as early as possible. Let's check the pricing and where to buy the Sony PlayStation 5 in India.

Sony PS5 Next Restock Date In India

The Sony PlayStation 5's next restock in India will be released on June 21 (tomorrow) and the deliveries will start from June 30 onwards. As mentioned above, the pre-booking of the Sony gaming console will start at 12 PM (noon).

You can pre-book the gaming console online retailers like Amazon, ShopAtSC, GamesTheShop, Croma, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, etc. Buyers can also get EMI options on these retailer sites. Similar to the previous restocks, the latest units may be going out of stock soon. So, if you are quick enough, you'll be able to buy the PS5 during tomorrow's restock.

Sony PS5 Price In India

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 last year in two variants. The standard variant or the disc variant of the PS5 will cost Rs. 49,990. On the other hand, the PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive will be available for Rs. 39,990 in India. E-commerce portals are also offering the standard PS5 bundled with the Grand Turismo 7 game for Rs. 54,990.

Sony PS5 Features

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes with DualSense wireless controller, featuring a new design language. Both the standard and the Digital Edition have the custom octa-core AMD Zen 2 processor with a clock speed of 3.5GHz.

Both consoles have a custom AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based GPU with a 2.23GHz clock speed with 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB gen 4 NVMe SSD. Besides, the Sony PS5 has two USB ports at the front (USB Type-A and USB Type-C port). It also supports an Ethernet port and HDMI 2.1 port at the rear of the console.

