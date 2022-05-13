Sony PS5 Restock In India: How & Where To Pre-Order PlayStation 5? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Sony PS5 pre-order went live today (May 13) at 12 PM IST. Both the standard and the Digital Edition of the Sony PlayStation 5 were available for purchase on Amazon, ShopAtSC, GamesTheShop, Croma, Flipkart, and, Vijay Sales.

The latest gaming console from Sony went out of stock shortly after the pre-order went live. Many missed out on this opportunity to pre-order this time, mainly due to the limited stock. However, you can still pre-order the PlayStation 5 in India. Here's how to do it.

Where To Pre-Order PlayStation 5?

As mentioned above, e-commerce sites like Flipkart and Sony Center website are currently displaying 'out of stock' banners for both variants of the PS54. However, you can still get both the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition from Croma. On top of that, Croma is offering additional bank offers and EMI options on select bank cards. To pre-order the gaming console from Croma, you will need to create an account using your contact number or Email ID.

Sony PlayStation 5 Price In India

The standard variant or the disc variant of the PS5 will cost Rs. 49,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition without the blue-ray player is selling for Rs. 39,990 in India. E-commerce portals are also offering the standard PS5 bundled with the Grand Turismo 7 game for Rs. 54,990.

Sony PlayStation 5 Features

Sony launched the PlayStation 5 last year in the Indian market. The latest gaming console from Sony offers improved hardware, a new UI, and a wireless controller. The Sony PlayStation 5 was launched with a DualSense wireless controller, featuring a new design language. Both the standard and the Digital Edition have the custom octa-core AMD Zen 2 processor with a clock speed of 3.5GHz.

Both consoles make use of a custom AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based GPU with a 2.23GHz clock speed with 16GB GDDR6 RAM and 825GB gen 4 NVMe SSD. The Sony PS5 has two USB ports at the front (USB Type-A and USB Type-C port). Besides, there is an Ethernet port and HDMI 2.1 port at the rear of the console.

Additionally, the gaming console is already sold out on most e-commerce sites. However, there is a 'Notify Me' button, one can click on it to get notified once the stocks are available. This should help you to get a notification regarding the PS5's next sale date in India.

