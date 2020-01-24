Sony To Launch PlayStation Now Subscription In India Soon: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

Sony is all set to launch its PlayStation Now subscription service in India. According to reports, the cloud game streaming service will make it to the Indian market later this year. PlayStation Now service allows players to stream games on their PS4 or PC. It is a cloud-based service which means players don't need to worry about the saving game.

Users can resume the game session on any PC or PS4 console from where they have left the game, this means no risk of losing the progress. All you need to do is to install the app on your smartphone and connect it with a compatible controller. You can get access to the wide range of games which is available on the PlayStation Now library.

Sony PlayStation Now Subscription Cost

According to the Mako Reactor report, PlayStation Now is ready to launch in India in 2020. However, the company has neither confirmed nor denied the information officially. The pricing for PlayStation Now cloud-based subscription is $9.99 (approx Rs. 700) per month and $24.99 (approx Rs. 1,800) for four-month plan. Besides, the company also offers an annual subscription plan for $59.99 (approx Rs. 4,300).

The company claims that the PlayStation Now subscribers can get access to more than 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 game on their PC and PS4 console.

List of Popular Game Titles Available On PlayStation Now

Horizon Zero Dawn

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

BioShock Infinite

Overcooked! 2

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

F1 2019

Middle Earth: Shadow of War

To get access to Sony PlayStation Now Subscription you need following PC specifications:

Minimum Specifications

Windows 7 (SP 1), 8.1 or 10

Core i3 2.0 GHz

300 MB of available storage 300 MB or more of available storage

2 GB of RAM

Recommended Specifications

Windows 7 (SP 1), 8.1 or 10

3.5 GHz Intel Core i3 or 3.8 GHz AMD A10 or faster

300 MB or more of available storage

2 GB or more of RAM

