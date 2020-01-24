ENGLISH

    Sony To Launch PlayStation Now Subscription In India Soon: Report

    Sony is all set to launch its PlayStation Now subscription service in India. According to reports, the cloud game streaming service will make it to the Indian market later this year. PlayStation Now service allows players to stream games on their PS4 or PC. It is a cloud-based service which means players don't need to worry about the saving game.

    Sony To Launch PlayStation Now Subscription In India Soon: Report

     

    Users can resume the game session on any PC or PS4 console from where they have left the game, this means no risk of losing the progress. All you need to do is to install the app on your smartphone and connect it with a compatible controller. You can get access to the wide range of games which is available on the PlayStation Now library.

    Sony PlayStation Now Subscription Cost

    According to the Mako Reactor report, PlayStation Now is ready to launch in India in 2020. However, the company has neither confirmed nor denied the information officially. The pricing for PlayStation Now cloud-based subscription is $9.99 (approx Rs. 700) per month and $24.99 (approx Rs. 1,800) for four-month plan. Besides, the company also offers an annual subscription plan for $59.99 (approx Rs. 4,300).

    The company claims that the PlayStation Now subscribers can get access to more than 800 PS4, PS3, and PS2 game on their PC and PS4 console.

    List of Popular Game Titles Available On PlayStation Now

    • Horizon Zero Dawn
    • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
    • BioShock Infinite
    • Overcooked! 2
    • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
    • F1 2019
    • Middle Earth: Shadow of War

    To get access to Sony PlayStation Now Subscription you need following PC specifications:

    Minimum Specifications

    Windows 7 (SP 1), 8.1 or 10

    Core i3 2.0 GHz

    300 MB of available storage 300 MB or more of available storage

    2 GB of RAM

    Recommended Specifications

    Windows 7 (SP 1), 8.1 or 10

    3.5 GHz Intel Core i3 or 3.8 GHz AMD A10 or faster

     

    300 MB or more of available storage

    2 GB or more of RAM

    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 14:45 [IST]
