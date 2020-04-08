Sony Unveils PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller With New Design And Features News oi-Karan Sharma

Sony has finally pulled the wraps from its latest controller which is going to the part of its most awaited PlayStation 5 gaming console. The newly launched controller is called dual Sense. The company has revealed the DualSense controller via an official blog post. The company has also announced that it has started shipping the controllers to the developer so that they can implement the features of the new controller into their games.

So far there is no information on when Sony is planning to officially launch the PlayStation 5. However, the blog post suggests that the console will be launched in the United States somewhere in the holiday season.

"We've reached an exciting milestone with PlayStation 5, as we're starting to ship our new controller in its final design to developers who are implementing its unique features into their games. But first, we wanted everyone in the PlayStation community to get a first look at the DualSenseTM wireless controller," reads the official blog post.

Sony DualSense New Features

According to the blog post, the company has shared some of the feature and improvement which comes with the DualSense controller. The company has added haptic feedback to the controller, "which adds a variety of powerful sensations you'll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud. We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow."

The company has also redesigned the controller to make it feel smaller than it looks. The DualSense controller comes with a cone-shaped grip and replaced the old rounded grips from the DualShock controllers.

The company has also retained the rechargeable battery to maintain strong battery life and lessen the weight of the controller. Sony has removed the Share button which was there on the DualShock 4 controller and replaced it with Create button on the DualSense controller, and it will work more or less as the Share e button. "We'll have more details on this feature as we get closer to launch," the blog suggested.

There is a piece of good news for PUBG, Fortnite, COD, and CS GO players which require a headphone with mic to cooperate with their teammates. The company has added an integrated microphone to the controller which will allow users to chat with their friends without using a headset.

Meanwhile, the light bar from the DualShock 4 controller has been moved to both the sides of the touchpads. Sony has also confirmed that the controller will be available in only one color with a combination of black and white single-tone color scheme.

Best Mobiles in India