Spider-Man for PS4 broken internationally ahead of the official release date

Spider-Man for PS4 is made available for purchase ahead of the official launch. All you need to know about the Indian price of the game.

    Spider-Man for PS4 is set to release on September 7. But it seems that some of the fortunate gamers have been able to play this most anticipated PS4 exclusive game ahead of its official launch. Thanks to enterprising retailers in the UAE, the game is now up for grabs. We are not surprised because this is not the first time Sony's game has been subject to a street date break. If you remember, earlier Uncharted 4, No Man's Sky, and Ratchet and Clank was also made available for purchase ahead of the official launch.

    Spider-Man for PS4 broken internationally ahead of the official launch

    But don't expect to get the copies of Spider-Man PS4 in India. It was also happened in past when Uncharted 4 was made available for purchase, most of the Indian retailers refuse to sell Sony game ahead of release date.

    Spider-Man PS4 will come with a price tag of Rs. 3999 in India at PlayStation Store, Amazon, Flipkart, or Games The Shop. In the US, Spider-Man will cost you $60. Moreover, you can also opt for the Spider-Man Digital Deluxe Edition which will arrive with a price point of Rs. 4,999 in India and $80 in the United States.

    Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC will come with a cost of $25 in the US - this version is yet to be listed in India - so you can save $5 with the Digital Deluxe Edition.

    Moreover, there is also a Spider-Man Special Edition at Rs. 4,999 on Games The Shop and a Spider-Man Collector's Edition which will cost you Rs. 9,999 in India and $150 in the US. If you're planning to buy Spider-Man PS4 digitally, then you need to be prepared with a high-speed internet connection along with a big hard-drive at least a 1TB, because the size of the entire game is 47GB.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
