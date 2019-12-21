Steam Winter Sale 2019 Offers Discounts Up To 75 Percent: Here's The List News oi-Karan Sharma

Steam, the online e-store for all gaming titles is hosting its annual Winter Sale. Under this sale, the company is offering huge discounts on a wide range of games. Steam is also offering popular titles like Call of Duty: WWII, Dark Souls III, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 with up to 70 percent discount. Multiplayer games like Resident Evil, Far Cry and Mortal Kombat are also available with the discounted price during the Steam Winter Sale.

The game titles which have received the best discount of 60 percent is Mortal Kombat 11. The game is listed at Rs. 539, and the popular online battleground game PUBG has received a discount of 50 percent, currently available at Rs. 499. On the other side Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has received a discount of 17 percent and up for grabs at Rs. 2.904. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is listed for Rs. 2,599 after a discount of 35 percent.

Meanwhile, Steam is also offering 141 tokens on every Rs. 100 purchase which can be used to redeem new chat stickers and chat effects. Also do note that the coupons are only available till 11:30 PM of January 2, 2020.

List Of Game Titles Under Steam Winter Sale

Dark Souls III up for grabs at Rs. 1,074 with 75 percent off.

Resident Evil 2 / Biohazard RE:2 Standard Edition at Rs. 989 with 60 percent off.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Bundle at Rs. 1,181 with 78 percent discount.

Far Cry 5 for Rs. 749 with 75 percent off.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey up for sale at Rs. 1,199 with a 60 percent discount.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR up for sale at Rs. 899 with a 70 percent discount.

Monster Hunter: World available at Rs. 1,199 with 60 percent off.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for Rs. 2,599 with 35 percent off.

Red Dead Redemption 2 listed for Rs. 2,599 at 20 percent off.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds with a 50 percent discount at Rs. 499.

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition (with Red Orbs) at Rs. 2,244 for 56 percent off.

Steam is offering a huge range of game titles and these are some selected one only. If you didn't find your favorite one then don't worry just visit the website and search for it.

