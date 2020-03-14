Tencent Gets Approval To Release Two New Nintendo Switch Games In China News oi-Karan Sharma

Tencent Games has finally received a green signal from China on March 12 to publish Nintendo Switch games in the country. These games titles include Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The approval is announced by China's National Administration of Press.

According to the report, the game developer seems to boost the revenue in the country because most of the people are staying at home because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in December, Tencent Holdings started selling the Switch gaming console in mainland China. That time the company was selling the console with only one game which was approved back in October last year.

Recently, the company announced that it is going to extend the warranty of the Nintendo Switche consoles by six months which were purchased via official channels in China. This step is taken to boost the sale of Switch consoles as coronavirus has already hit the sales and promotions of the product.

To recall, China had a very strict ban on the console until 2014, the ban was imposed for 10 years. Back then consumers had only gray markets to get access to the consoles like Sony PlayStation and Switch. Later in 2015, Sony started selling the PlayStation 4 consoles in China, but the county's censorship rule had restricted their sales.

According to the reports, game publishers need to take a license from content regulators in China to make money from in-game virtual products like weapons, avatars, skins, exclusive passes, and more.

In 2018, the Chinese government put a nine-month pause on Chinese game license approvals which have effected several gaming companies and resulted in billions of dollars losses.

Tencent is one of the world's biggest game and social media companies and reposts suggest that the majority of the revenue in the gaming sector is from the China market. The company has earned a huge profit from games like Honor of Kings and Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in China.

Source

Best Mobiles in India