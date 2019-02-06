The Division 2 beta download size, PC requirements and more

The Division 2 beta release i is slated for February 7 and it will start at 3:30 pm IST. Now its latest report Ubisoft has revealed the size of the beta. According to the report, the Division 2 beta will come with a download size of 64GB with minor variations between consoles. The pre-load time of the game is 3:30 PM IST on February 6. The game will come with two main missions, five side missions and additional activities, along with PvPvE (player versus player versus enemy) gameplay in one of three new Dark Zones.

The Division 2 has also organised a PvP gameplay in one Conflict mode, Skirmish. Do note that, private beta is exclusively available for one those who have pre-ordered the game. If you have pre-ordered the standard, ultimate, or gold editions on Xbox One, PS4, or on PC then you are eligible for playing The Division 2 beta.

But don't get upset if you haven't pre-ordered any of the above mentioned. Ubisoft has set up a page where you can sign up and have a chance at trying out The Division 2 private beta.

Ubisoft has already revealed what kind of PC you'd need to play The Division 2. So here is the list of PC requirements.

The Division 2 minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD FX-6350 | Intel Core I5-2500K

RAM: 8GB GPU: AMD Radeon R9 270 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 670

VRAM: 2GB

DirectX: DirectX 11 | 12

The Division 2 recommended PC requirements

OS: Windows 7 | 8 | 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X | Intel Core I7-4790

RAM: 8GB GPU: AMD RX 480 | Nvidia Geforce GTX 970

VRAM: 4GB

DirectX: DirectX 11 | 12