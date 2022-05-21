The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Launching By End Of 2022; Free Update On PS5, Xbox Series S, Series X News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Witcher 3 has been one of the most anticipated and highly-awaited games of all time. Developer CD Projekt Red has shared an update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will soon be arriving on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. To recall, the popular game was supposed to launch last year, 2021 but has faced many delays.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Launch Teased

The latest Twitter post by the developer hints that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will launch by the end of this year, 2022. The tweet comes right in time for Witcher 3's seventh anniversary. "We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022," the tweet said.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Free Update

When The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt finally arrives, gamers can get the free update on their gaming devices. Reports now claim the new season 3 would likely arrive sometime between October and December unless it faces any more delays like the previous time.

To recall, the initial delay for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt release was due to the changes in developers. It was previously handled externally by Saber Interactive. But in the midst of the development, CD Projekt Red took over the development of the game and continued it in-house.

Since the tweet and update have come from CD Projekt Red, all the issues and delays are likely resolved. As mentioned earlier, gamers will get a free update to the players who already own the game on PS5, Xbox One, or PC.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt New Upgrades To Check Out

The upcoming The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is said to bring in several upgrades. For one, it'll support DualSense and also Xbox Series X and S controllers. Plus, it's tipped to offer ray-tracing, faster load times, and allows gamers to play RPG at 4K 60fps.

Additionally, game developer CD Projekt Red is already working on The Witcher 4. The next Witcher game is being built on Unreal Engine 5 by Epic Games. It is said to bring in several unique gaming experiences and more updates are expected to follow.

