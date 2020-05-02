Tips To Build Your Own Budget Gaming Station At Home

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-52

The Predator gaming laptop from Acer will be the right choice for a gaming laptop. The Predator Helios 300 PH315-52 comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,19,000. The gaming laptop is powered by 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core processor which is capable enough of running any high-end game smoothly. The processor is paired with a 6GB Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU with a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD.

On the display part, the laptop offers 60+ fps refresh rate, which is enough for games like battle royale games, Fifa, racing games, and more.

WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD

To increase the performance of the laptop, you can add WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD. It comes with the smart technology of heat sink, which prevents it from overheating. The WD SSD is capable of cutting down your load time and load games faster as compared to the stock SSD. Make sure you install all the game on the SSD.

The SSD features up to 3470MB/s read speed and 3000MB/s write speed. The storage drive is available from 250GB up to 2TB capacity. The non-heatsink model starts at Rs 6,900 and the heatsink 500GB model is available at Rs 11,200.

Logitech G Pro X

Sound plays a vital role while gaming. During intensive gameplay, you need to listen to the opponent's footsteps and act according to take them down. Moreover, you will also need a microphone to coordinate with your teammates, especially while playing online multiplayer games. The gaming headset is the solution for better audio quality.



Logitech G recently launched its latest headset called Logitech's G Pro X which goes well with the requirement.

We have also used the headset at Gizbot and we must say that the performance of the gaming headset is impressive in terms of quality and comfort. It comes with a lightweight aluminium frame which makes it comfortable for long hour gameplay.

One of the highlighted features of the Logitech's G Pro X is the BLUE VO!CE microphone technology which gives you a choice of real-time voice filters to reduce noise, add compression and ensure that your voice sounds more professional. It comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,990.

Logitech G502

Laptop mousepads are good for nothing when it comes to gaming, and for better gameplay experience you should buy the right gaming mouse which comes with switchable DPI feature. The Logitech G502 Hero goes well with the gaming requirements. It is capable of 400+ IPS across the 100 - 16,000 DPI range.

The scroll wheel is designed for continuous scrolling to spin quickly while playing games. It comes with a price point of Rs. 6,495.