Valve Steam Deck Sale Begins On February 25: How To Buy In India?

Valve Steam Deck Features

The Valve Steam Deck is unique and different from your regular gaming PCs or gaming consoles. Firstly, the design involves a hand-held portable PC, which is quite similar to a Nintendo Switch. Under the hood, the Steam Deck runs SteamOS, allowing gamers to tap into all their Steam games.

"Steam Deck is a PC, and players will be able to install whatever they like, including other OSes," Valve had said during the launch. The design involves a 7-inch touchscreen display with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution. There are plenty of trackpads, thumbsticks, buttons, and triggers for input. It also includes a 40Wh battery that can last up to eight hours.

How To Buy Valve Steam Deck?

Looking back, the Valve Steam Deck was announced back in July 2021. Back then, Valve said the handheld console would begin shipping and sale from December. But the supply chain and chip shortage crisis delayed the shipping by two months. And now, the gaming console will begin shipping from February 25 at 10 AM PT, around 11:30 PM Indian time.

Valve has updated its blog post regarding the sale details of the new Steam Deck. For one, buyers who have already made reservations or pre-booked the console will get an email on that day, February 25. Next, they will have three days to place an order for the Valve Steam Deck.

That said, not everyone who has pre-booked or made a reservation will get the console right away. Valve says that the new batches of the console will be released weekly. Valve says the orders placed on February 25 will begin shipping on the 28th. Hence, if you've pre-booked for the Steam Deck, you can expect it by March or even by April.

The blog post further explains that buyers can order the Steam Deck model they had originally reserved. Plus, the reservation deposit will be applied to the final price of Steam Deck, and shipping costs are included.

How To Pre-Book Valve Steam Deck?

In case you haven't pre-booked or reserved the Valve Steam Deck, worry not. You can still reserve the Steam Deck with the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Open the Valve Steam Deck website or simply click on this link

Step 2: Scroll below to find three models of the Steam Deck; choose the one of your choice

Step 3: You will need a Steam account to continue to log in. Make sure you already have one before booking.

Valve Steam Deck Sale In India

That said, the Valve Steam Deck booking in India is currently unavailable. There's no word when it would arrive in India or its pricing just yet. Since it has begun shipping in the US now, we can expect an India release in the coming months.