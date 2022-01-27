Just In
- 26 min ago Amazon Wearables Edition Spin and Win Quiz Answers: Win Samsung Galaxy Watch4
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Accessories Days Sale: Discount Offers On Headphones, Data Cards, Hard Disk, Mouse, And More
- 16 hrs ago OnePlus Nord 2T First Leak Suggest An Unannounced Processor: Here Are The Details
- 17 hrs ago Apple iPhone SE 3, iPad Air, Mac Tipped To Launch At Spring Event: What To Expect?
Don't Miss
- News Afghanistan, trade to be discussed at India-Central Asia Summit
- Movies Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi On Being Conferred With Padma Shri Award: I Dedicate This Award To My Country
- Finance Sensex Plunges 900 Points As US Fed Signals Hike In Interest rates
- Automobiles Tata Tiago CNG Review — Cleaner, Greener, More Efficient & Packed With Features
- Sports AFCON 2021: Egypt shoots out Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea sends Mali packing
- Lifestyle Padma Awards 2022 Winners: Complete List Of Recipients Of The Prestigious Government Honour
- Education Republic Day 2022: Interesting Facts About Republic Day Parade
- Travel National tourism Day 2022: Explore South India And Reclaim Your Post-Lockdown Freedom
Valve Steam Deck Sale Begins On February 25: How To Buy In India?
Gaming consoles have surged in demand and popularity as people began spending more time at home. Cashing in on this demand, Valve announced the new Steam Deck, a one-stop solution for gamers. Now, the Valve Steam Deck gaming console will go on sale starting February 25. Here's all you need to know about the gaming device.
Valve Steam Deck Features
The Valve Steam Deck is unique and different from your regular gaming PCs or gaming consoles. Firstly, the design involves a hand-held portable PC, which is quite similar to a Nintendo Switch. Under the hood, the Steam Deck runs SteamOS, allowing gamers to tap into all their Steam games.
"Steam Deck is a PC, and players will be able to install whatever they like, including other OSes," Valve had said during the launch. The design involves a 7-inch touchscreen display with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution. There are plenty of trackpads, thumbsticks, buttons, and triggers for input. It also includes a 40Wh battery that can last up to eight hours.
How To Buy Valve Steam Deck?
Looking back, the Valve Steam Deck was announced back in July 2021. Back then, Valve said the handheld console would begin shipping and sale from December. But the supply chain and chip shortage crisis delayed the shipping by two months. And now, the gaming console will begin shipping from February 25 at 10 AM PT, around 11:30 PM Indian time.
Valve has updated its blog post regarding the sale details of the new Steam Deck. For one, buyers who have already made reservations or pre-booked the console will get an email on that day, February 25. Next, they will have three days to place an order for the Valve Steam Deck.
That said, not everyone who has pre-booked or made a reservation will get the console right away. Valve says that the new batches of the console will be released weekly. Valve says the orders placed on February 25 will begin shipping on the 28th. Hence, if you've pre-booked for the Steam Deck, you can expect it by March or even by April.
The blog post further explains that buyers can order the Steam Deck model they had originally reserved. Plus, the reservation deposit will be applied to the final price of Steam Deck, and shipping costs are included.
How To Pre-Book Valve Steam Deck?
In case you haven't pre-booked or reserved the Valve Steam Deck, worry not. You can still reserve the Steam Deck with the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Open the Valve Steam Deck website or simply click on this link
Step 2: Scroll below to find three models of the Steam Deck; choose the one of your choice
Step 3: You will need a Steam account to continue to log in. Make sure you already have one before booking.
|
Valve Steam Deck Sale In India
That said, the Valve Steam Deck booking in India is currently unavailable. There's no word when it would arrive in India or its pricing just yet. Since it has begun shipping in the US now, we can expect an India release in the coming months.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
15,999
-
32,239
-
8,115
-
23,677
-
18,499
-
31,570
-
1,18,608
-
11,838
-
22,809
-
37,505