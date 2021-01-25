When Is FAUG Launching In India? Is FAUG Multiplayer Game? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Indian mobile gaming community has seen a consistent hike in its user base in the last few years. Games like PUBG, Fortnite, and Call of Duty mobile is what have been the favorites amongst the masses. However, India had imposed a ban on PUBG due to China-links citing privacy as the major concern.

Several games have been introduced in the market since then and several others are expected to launch in the coming days. It is an undeniable fact that PUBG has been the most downloaded and played FPS game on Android and iOS smartphones. And it's a high time we get our homegrown version of such a gaming application.

FAU-G is one such name which is making rattles online for a while now. The game has been in the news ever since PUBG was officially pulled off the App stores on Android and iOS devices. But the game's arrival has been a mystery. If you have been waiting for the Indian-origin FPS game. Here's all you need to know about the FAU-G mobile game:

When Will FAU-G Game Release In India?

FAU-G will be making a debut on January 26, 2021, in India. The developers have selected Republic Day to launch the FPS mobile game. Since the game is based on the theme of soldiers and wars, the selected date for its launch is well suited.

There have been numerous queries related to its features and even size. If the rumor mill is to believe then this game would be sized somewhere between 500MB- 2GB. Just for a refresher, FAU-G stands for Fearless and United guards. The game has been developed by Ncore games company which is based out of Hyderabad.

The mobile game will be available for download at Google Play Store. Its pre-registrations are currently live at the app store. Earlier this month, Bollywood celebrity Akshay Kumar had given a shout out to this game and had shared the pre-registration link via his official Instagram handle. Kumar has also started an initiative called 'Bharat Ke Veer' which is a fundraiser via this game for the families of martyred soldiers in the country.

