Who Is The King Of Free Fire? Who Is The Richest Noob In Free Fire? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The battle royale games have gained huge popularity in the past few years amongst the Indian audience. While PUBG remained an all-time hit, its absence from Play Store is what has led the users to seek other such options. Free Fire is one such battle royale game that has gained a huge fan base following the PUBG ban in the country.

The game is available on both Android and iOS smartphones. The company has been adding new features to the game with OTA updates. You can also play this game on laptops and PC. Of late, online game streaming videos have also been a hit amongst the masses. Several professional and rookie players showcase their gaming skills by streaming their sessions online.

The added benefit is the income by uploading such content on YouTube. Players are using Free Fire as a platform to generate revenue via YouTube. And surprisingly, one of a rookie player is the richest in the Free Fire community. Here's all you need to know about the richest noob in the Free Fire gaming community:

Who Is The Richest Noob Of Free Fire

The most popular and the richest noob on Free Fire is Lokesh Gamer. Lokesh had joined YouTube back in November 2017. His channel has a huge 6.87 million subscriber base which brings him to the list of most popular YouTube creators in the country.

Lokesh is the leader of the team 'Team Hind' on Free Fire. If we speak of the specifics, then Lokesh has a win rate of 21 percent in Free Fire. He has played over 1166 solo matches and over 2833 points in the squad- mode gameplay.

Best Mobiles in India