Just In
- 38 min ago Asus ROG Phone Live Images Revealed Rear Design
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Battle Of The Best
- 1 hr ago Vi Might Offer IoT Solutions Tracking Services To Covid-19 Vaccines Firms: Report
- 1 hr ago NASA Ignites Moon Rocket For Crucial Tests; Lookout For Heavy-Lift Rockets Alternatives
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Suzuki Burgman Electric Scooter Spotted Testing Once Again: Here Are All the Details!
- Movies The Kashmir Files: Kashmiris Issue Fatwa Against Director Vivek Agnihotri
- Finance Top 10 Banks That Offer The Cheapest Interest Rates On Car Loans
- Lifestyle Nora Fatehi Is A Vision To Behold In Her Classy And Regal Pastel Ensemble And Golden Kaftan Jacket
- News NCP demands JPC on 'WhatsApp chats' between Arnab Goswami, Partho Dasgupta
- Sports India vs Australia 4th Test: Know weather at Brisbane on Tuesday as India chase 328 for historic win
- Education CSEET Result 2021: How To Check ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test CSEET January 2020 Result
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In January
Who Is The King Of Free Fire? Who Is The Richest Noob In Free Fire?
The battle royale games have gained huge popularity in the past few years amongst the Indian audience. While PUBG remained an all-time hit, its absence from Play Store is what has led the users to seek other such options. Free Fire is one such battle royale game that has gained a huge fan base following the PUBG ban in the country.
The game is available on both Android and iOS smartphones. The company has been adding new features to the game with OTA updates. You can also play this game on laptops and PC. Of late, online game streaming videos have also been a hit amongst the masses. Several professional and rookie players showcase their gaming skills by streaming their sessions online.
The added benefit is the income by uploading such content on YouTube. Players are using Free Fire as a platform to generate revenue via YouTube. And surprisingly, one of a rookie player is the richest in the Free Fire community. Here's all you need to know about the richest noob in the Free Fire gaming community:
Who Is The Richest Noob Of Free Fire
The most popular and the richest noob on Free Fire is Lokesh Gamer. Lokesh had joined YouTube back in November 2017. His channel has a huge 6.87 million subscriber base which brings him to the list of most popular YouTube creators in the country.
Lokesh is the leader of the team 'Team Hind' on Free Fire. If we speak of the specifics, then Lokesh has a win rate of 21 percent in Free Fire. He has played over 1166 solo matches and over 2833 points in the squad- mode gameplay.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
48,995
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150