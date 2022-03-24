Wordle 278 Answer For March 24: Can You Guess The Right Word? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle has become an increasingly popular gaming app today. Unlike battle royale or point-and-shoot games, Wordle requires gamers to spend some time, picking out the right letters to choose the right five-letter word. The Wordle 278 daily quiz for today also includes five letters and here's everything you need to know to guess the right word.

Wordle 278: All Hints

Before we dive into the hints, let's establish one thing. The App Store and Google Play have several Wordle apps available right now. All of these offer daily Wordle riddles for gamers. However, these may vary from one app to another. We've brought the original Wordle app and the riddle for today. The hints for Wordle 278 are as follows

Firstly, Wordle 278 has only one vowel, E

The word starts with the letter C

None of the letters in the Wordle 278 repeat

The word ends with T

Lastly, it part of the human body

Wordle 278: Answer For March 24

The last clue might have given away the answer. Having a five-letter word with a single vowel also narrows down the possible answers. If you're unable to guess the Wordle 278's answer, worry now. We have the answer right here for you. It's CHEST!

How To Play Wordle?

While CHEST seems like an easy word, it might often take a lot of tries to get it right! For the unaware, Wordle is a relatively new gaming app. It requires gamers to guess the correct five-letter word in six chances. The gaming app opens to six rows with five blocks in each row. Gamers need to start by guessing any random five-letter word.

Wordle suggests if the letters are right or wrong using black, yellow, and green colors. If black color appears on a letter, it indicates that this letter isn't on the final word. Yellow suggests the letter is present in the word, but at the wrong spot. Green indicates that the letter is present in the final word and is also entered in the right spot.

All in all, gamers need to guess the final five-letter word using these hints. More often, these are words that we use regularly in our lives. Yet, it might seem complicated to guess the word correctly!

