Wordle 279 Answers For March 25: Can You Guess Today's Tricky Word?

Wordle daily puzzle for March 25 is here and it's a slightly tricky word. Wordle is notorious for giving us tough words but seemingly common words! The Wordle 279 for March 25 is also a tricky word but is something you might have used now and then. Here's everything you need to know about the hints and answers to Wordle 279.

How To Play Wordle 279?

To note, Wordle is a relatively new gaming app. The game requires players to guess the correct five-letter word in six chances. The gaming app opens to six rows with five blocks in each row. Gamers need to start by guessing any random five-letter word. The letters are indicated in black, yellow, and green colors, depending on if they are right or wrong.

If black color appears on a letter, it indicates that this letter isn't on the final word. Yellow suggests the letter is present in the word, but at the wrong spot. Green indicates that the letter is present in the final word and is also entered in the right spot. All in all, gamers need to guess the final five-letter word using these hints.

Wordle 279 Hints For March 25

Let's start with the hints for the Wordle 279 for March 25. These should help you find today's tricky word, although it's a word that's commonly used among us.

Hint 1: Today's Wordle 279 has two vowels

Hint 2: The vowels are O and E

Hint 3: The five-letter word begins with D

Hint 4: It ends with T

Hint 5: This should simplify the entire word! The last clue for the Wordle 279 is that it's a place, which you usually wouldn't visit unless you worked there

Wordle 279 Answer For March 25

The above-mentioned clues should make guessing the word easy. But if you're still finding trouble or lost all your chances in guessing the word, worry not. We're here to provide the right answer for you. The answer for Wordle 279 is DEPOT! As mentioned earlier, depot is a word that we might have used regularly in our lives. Yet, it could take multiple tries to get the word right on the Wordle game!

