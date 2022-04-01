Wordle 286 Hints, Answer For April 1: Is Today’s Word Easy Or Challenging? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle 286 is here for the first day of April. When compared to previous difficult Wordle riddles, the Wordle 286 is easier, although, it can be quite challenging. Playing Wordle helps improve vocabulary, sharpens the mind, and has many more benefits. We've listed the hints, clues, and even the final answer for Wordle 286 for April 1.

Wordle 286 Hints For April 1

Here are some clues to guess the Wordle 286 for April 1. They are as follows:

Hint 1: Wordle 286 starts with the letter S

Hint 2: It has two vowels, which are O and U

Hint 3: The final answer to Wordle 286 is in reference to nose

Hint 4: The final answer is also commonly associated with animals, especially elephants, dogs, crocodiles, and so on

Wordle 286 For April 1 Explained

The aforementioned hints might be useless to you if you're unaware of how to play this popular internet game. Firstly, both Google Play and the App Store have plenty of Wordle apps. However, we've explained the daily challenge of Wordle from the New York Times. To play it, simply search for Wordle New York Times or click on this link.

The page opens to six rows with five blocks in each row and one can start by guessing any five-letter word. The letters will now change to either grey, yellow, or green, indicating if the letter is right or wrong. The grey color indicates that the letter isn't on the final word whereas yellow suggests it's present in the final word but in the wrong place. Lastly, green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Gamers have only six chances to guess the right answer.

Wordle 286 Answer For April 1

The last two hints might have made it easy for you to guess the final word. In case you weren't able to, worry not. We have provided the final answer to Wordle 286 for April 1. The Wordle 286 answer is SNOUT! The word itself is pretty simple, although it might take you a couple of tries to guess it right! We expect Wordle 287 for April 2 to be equally challenging.

