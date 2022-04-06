Wordle 291 Answer For April 6: Can You Guess Today’s Wordle Challenge? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle challenge for today, April 6, is live now. As one can expect, the Wordle 291 challenge for today is a bit difficult. If you're a Pro Wordle gamer, today's challenge shouldn't be difficult. Nevertheless, we have listed some clues and hints to make Wordle 291 a bit easy. Plus, we've also mentioned the answer for Wordle 291 for April 6 in this article.

Wordle 291 Rules Explained

The rules of Wordle are pretty simple. But before that, one needs to understand that both Google Play and the App Store are loaded with Wordle apps. However, we've mentioned the daily challenge by The New York Times, which has taken the internet by storm. The Wordle 291 for April 6 can be accessed with this link.

The game opens to six rows with five blocks each. Gamers can start by guessing any five-letter word. It's advised to include vowels like A, I, and E in your first guess. Next, the letters will change color to either grey, yellow, or green.

The grey color eliminates the letter from the final word whereas yellow suggests it's there in the final word but in the wrong place. Lastly, green suggests the letter is present in the final word but in the wrong place. Ultimately, gamers need to arrive at the final answer in just six attempts.

Wordle 291 Hints For April 6

While grey, yellow, and green colors will help you, we've also brought in some clues to solving the Wordle 291 for April 6. They are as follows:

Hint 1: Wordle 291 includes two vowels, O and A

Hint 2: The letter M is repeated twice in Wordle 291

Hint 3: Wordle 291 ends with one of the vowels mentioned above

Hint 4: The final answer is commonly linked with English grammar. It is punctuation that is commonly used

Wordle 291 Answer For April 6

The final hint might have made it easy to guess the right answer for Wordle 291 for April 6. However, some of you might still find it difficult to come to the final answer. Worry not, as we have mentioned the correct word right here. The Wordle 291 answer for April 6 is COMMA!

