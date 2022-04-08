Wordle 293 For April 8: Hints, Clues To Win Today’s Easy Riddle News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle 293 is here with the daily challenge. If you're a pro-Wordle gamer, today's challenge shouldn't be all that difficult. If you're new to the gaming scenario, worry not. We've provided some clues and hints to make it a bit easy. Here's everything you need to know about the Wordle 293 hints and answer for April 8.

Wordle Rules Explained

One also needs to under the basic principles of the Wordle game. Firstly, the hints and answer listed here are for the Wordle 293 for the challenge by The New York Times. You can access the game by searching in your browser or by clicking this link. The game opens to six rows with five blocks each. The five blocks are where you can enter any five-letter word of your choice.

A piece of generic advice is to use a couple of vowels like A, E, or I in your first guess. The letters will now change color to either grey, yellow, or green. The grey color eliminates the letter from the final word whereas yellow suggests it's there in the final word but in the wrong place. Lastly, green suggests the letter is present in the final word but in the wrong place.

Wordle 293 Hints For April 8

When compared to previous Wordle challenges, Wordle 293 for April 8 is comparatively easy. We have listed some hints to make it even better. They are as follows:

Hint 1: Wordle 293 includes two vowels, which are A and E

Hint 2: Wordle 293 begins with the letter S

Hint 3: Wordle 293 ends with the letter E

Hint 4: Wordle 293 final answer is commonly associated with fear and frighten

Wordle 293 Answer For April 8

The above-mentioned clues might have made it easy for you to guess the right answer. Start with any word that has the vowels A and E, and make sure it starts with S and ends with E. The final hint might have made the riddle even more simplified. If you were unable to guess Wordle 293 answer, worry not.

The Wordle 293 answer for April 8 is SCARE! The word is pretty easy when compared to previous challenges. But we expect the next Wordle to be much more challenging.

