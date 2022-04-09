Wordle 294 Answer For April 9: Hints To Guess Wordle 294 Challenge News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle 294 challenge is available now, offering a fairly easy riddle for April 9. Interestingly, yesterday's challenge for April 8 was also easy. It looks like the Wordle challenge might be doable after all! We have brought in some hints and clues to aid you in guessing the right five-letter word for Wordle 294.

Wordle 294 Hints For April 9

Here are some clues and hints to make guessing Wordle 294 challenge a bit easy:

Hint 1: Wordle 294 includes two vowels, which are A and I

Hint 2: Wordle 294 starts with the letter S

Hint 3: Wordle 294 ends with the letter R

Hint 4: The final answer to Wordle 294 is generally used while going upstairs. Interestingly, this word is commonly used in a plural form rather than a singular form.

Wordle 294 Rules Of The Game

The above-mentioned hints might be useless if you're new to the Wordle gaming specter. The Wordle 294 challenge mentioned here is the daily puzzle updated by The New York Times. You can simply search for the daily Wordle challenge on your web browser or click on this link to access it. The game opens to six rows with five blocks for a five-letter word.

You can start by entering any five-letter word. The letters will now change color to either grey, yellow, or green. The grey color eliminates the letter from the final word whereas yellow suggests it's there in the final word but in the wrong place. Lastly, green suggests the letter is present in the final word but in the wrong place. The trick is to arrive at the final answer in just six attempts.

Wordle 294 Answer For April 9

If you're still unable to guess the final answer for Wordle 294 for April 9, worry not. We have mentioned the right answer here. The Wordle 294 answer for April 9 is STAIR! As one can see, today's challenge isn't that difficult. A piece of generic advice is to use a couple of vowels like A, E, or I in your first guess, which might aid in arriving at the answer quicker!

