Wordle 296 Answer For April 11: Hints To Guess Today’s Wordle Challenge

Wordle daily challenges are a good way to start your day. The challenging Wordle riddles will further help fuel your energy to focus better. Some of the Wordle challenges can be quite difficult. This is why we've brought some clues and hints to make Wordle 296 easy. We've also provided the answer to Wordle 296 for April 11 in this article.

Wordle 296: General Tips, Rules To Follow

Wordle 296 follows the basic rules of the popular internet game. To note, Google Play and the App Store have several Wordle gaming apps. But the hints and clues mentioned here are from The New York Times Wordle 296 for April 11. You can access the game by searching on your web browser or by clicking on this link.

The game opens to six rows, which gives you six chances to guess the right five-letter word. You can start by guessing any five-letter word. A piece of general advice is to use vowels like A, E, and I and avoid consonants like Q, Z, and X. Once you enter a word, the letters will change color to either grey, yellow, or green.

Here, grey indicates that the letter isn't on the final answer. Yellow indicates the letter is on the final word, but currently at the wrong place. And lastly, green shows the letter is in the final answer as well as in the right place. Based on these basic colors, gamers are required to arrive at the final answer.

Wordle 296 Hints For April 11

Here are some additional clues to make Wordle 296 for April 11 a bit easy:

Hint 1: Wordle 296 includes one of the letters that we earlier mentioned to avoid

Hint 2: Wordle 296 starts with the letter S

Hint 3: Wordle 296 includes the vowels U and A

Hint 4: Wordle 296 answer for April 11 is a word that's commonly referred to a team, group, and others.

Wordle 296 Answer For April 11

Comparatively, the Wordle 296 answer for April 11 can take some time as it's a bit challenging. We generally avoid letters like Q, Z, and X - but here you need to use one of them. If you're unable to guess the final answer, we've mentioned it here. The Wordle 296 answer is SQUAD!

