Just In
- 1 day ago Week 14, 2022 Launch Roundup: HONOR Play 6T Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro, Moto G22, And More
- 1 day ago iQOO Z6 Pro 5G Launch Officially Confirmed; Coming Under Rs. 25,000
- 1 day ago Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Launched At Rs. 4,999; Sale Starting April 11
- 1 day ago Amazon Sale: Best Discount Offers Top Tablets To Buy In India
Don't Miss
- News All eyes on PM Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden
- Finance Fuel Rates Today: Check Petrol & Diesel Price of Your City On 11th April 2022
- Sports IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Movies RRR Day 17 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Period Drama Enters The Elite Rs 1000 Crore Club!
- Lifestyle Best Hair Oils For Men In Summer: Oils For Different Hair Types
- Automobiles 2023 Hyundai Palisade: To Be Fully Revealed On April 13
- Education BSEB Inter 12th Compartment Exam Schedule 2022 Released, Check Bihar Board Exam Time Table Here
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Odisha
Wordle 296 Answer For April 11: Hints To Guess Today’s Wordle Challenge
Wordle daily challenges are a good way to start your day. The challenging Wordle riddles will further help fuel your energy to focus better. Some of the Wordle challenges can be quite difficult. This is why we've brought some clues and hints to make Wordle 296 easy. We've also provided the answer to Wordle 296 for April 11 in this article.
Wordle 296: General Tips, Rules To Follow
Wordle 296 follows the basic rules of the popular internet game. To note, Google Play and the App Store have several Wordle gaming apps. But the hints and clues mentioned here are from The New York Times Wordle 296 for April 11. You can access the game by searching on your web browser or by clicking on this link.
The game opens to six rows, which gives you six chances to guess the right five-letter word. You can start by guessing any five-letter word. A piece of general advice is to use vowels like A, E, and I and avoid consonants like Q, Z, and X. Once you enter a word, the letters will change color to either grey, yellow, or green.
Here, grey indicates that the letter isn't on the final answer. Yellow indicates the letter is on the final word, but currently at the wrong place. And lastly, green shows the letter is in the final answer as well as in the right place. Based on these basic colors, gamers are required to arrive at the final answer.
Wordle 296 Hints For April 11
Here are some additional clues to make Wordle 296 for April 11 a bit easy:
Hint 1: Wordle 296 includes one of the letters that we earlier mentioned to avoid
Hint 2: Wordle 296 starts with the letter S
Hint 3: Wordle 296 includes the vowels U and A
Hint 4: Wordle 296 answer for April 11 is a word that's commonly referred to a team, group, and others.
Wordle 296 Answer For April 11
Comparatively, the Wordle 296 answer for April 11 can take some time as it's a bit challenging. We generally avoid letters like Q, Z, and X - but here you need to use one of them. If you're unable to guess the final answer, we've mentioned it here. The Wordle 296 answer is SQUAD!
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
24,694
-
16,716
-
14,330
-
13,140
-
34,500
-
9,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
23,999