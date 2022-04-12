Just In
- 33 min ago Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale: Discount Offers On Best Mid-range Smartphones
- 13 hrs ago Mi Fan Festival Sale 2022: Attractive Huge Discount Offers On Best Redmi, Mi Smart TVs
- 14 hrs ago Oppo India Launch Event Tomorrow: How To Watch Live-Stream & What To Expect From Oppo's Event
- 14 hrs ago WhatsApp Spotted Testing File Sharing ETA, New Drawing Tools In Beta Versions
Don't Miss
- News 5 run over by train in Andhra Pradesh
- Sports IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Stats and Records Preview: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan close in on big milestones
- Movies RRR Day 18 Box Office Collection: Ram Charan-Jr NTR-Starrer Manages To Maintain Pace
- Finance This Small-Cap Mutual Fund Has Given Upto 185% Return In 2 Years: Rated By Value Research
- Education UPPCL Assistant Accountant CBT Result 2022 Declared, Check Document Verification Dates On upenergy.in
- Automobiles Yamaha R15M World GP 60th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 1,88,300
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In West Bengal
- Lifestyle Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti 2022: Interesting Facts About The Great Social Activist
Wordle 297 Answer For April 12: Hints To Make Wordle 297 Challenge Easier
Wordle 297 quiz is available now, bringing in a fresh dose of challenges for gamers. Wordle is one of the unique casual games that's available to play for all. Some of the Wordle challenges can be quite difficult. This is why we've listed some hints and clues to make the Wordle 297 challenge a tad bit easy.
Wordle 297 Hints For April 12
Here are some hints for Wordle 297 for April 12:
Hint 1: Wordle 297 skips the common vowel E
Hint 2: Wordle 297 includes two other vowels, A and O
Hint 3: Wordle 297 starts with the letter R
Hint 4: Wordle 297 answer is a word that's commonly used for kings, monarchs, and the institution of monarchy. It's also used to describe something regal
Wordle 297 Answer For April 12
If you're a pro-Wordle gamer, guessing the final answer for Wordle 297 shouldn't be too difficult. Plus, the last clue might have made it much easier for you. If you're still unable to guess Wordle 297 answer, worry not - we have the right answer for you here. The Wordle 297 answer for April 12 is ROYAL!
Wordle 297 Tips And Tricks
If you're new to the Wordle gaming scenario, guessing today's word could be a good place to start. Firstly, one should note that the hints and answer provided here are for The New York Times Wordle challenge, which can be accessed with this link or by simply searching on your web browser.
The Wordle 297 opens to six rows, indicating six chances to guess the correct five-letter word. You can start by entering any five-letter word. The general idea is to include vowels like A, I, and E, as these are quite common. Try and avoid letters like Z, Q, and X.
Once you enter the first five-letter word, the letter will now change color to either grey, yellow, or green. The grey color indicates that the letter isn't on the final word. Yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place. Green suggests the letter is in the final word and in the right place. Based on these color indicators, you can go on to guess the final answer.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999