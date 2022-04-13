ENGLISH

    Wordle 298 Hints For April 13: Wordle Answer For Today's Challenging Riddle

    Wordle challenge for today can be quite challenging and mind-boggling. It skips on the basic vowels, which are generally considered the prime clues to completing the riddle. Since the Wordle 298 can be a bit tricky, we've provided some hints and clues to make it better. Plus, the answer is also provided at the end of this article.

     
    Wordle 298 Hints For April 13: Wordle Answer For Today

    Wordle 298 Hints For April 13

    Here are some hints to make Wordle 298 for April 13 a bit easy

    Hint 1: Wordle 298 doesn't include the usual vowels like A, E, I, and O

    Hint 2: Wordle 298 includes a single vowel, which is U

    Hint 3: Wordle 298 begins with the letter C and ends with the letter K

    Hint 4: Wordle 298 answer is a word that's commonly used to describe a piece, crudely. The word can be used in varied contexts, including in contexts of measurement.

    Wordle 298: Tips And Tricks

    To note, Google Play and the App Store are flooded with several Wordle apps. But the clues and hints are to the original New York Times Wordle, which can be accessed with this link or by simply searching on your web browser.

    Like always, Wordle 298 opens to six rows with five blocks each. Gamers can start by guessing any five-letter word. A common tip is to include vowels like A, E, and I as these are generally used. Avoid letters like X, Q, and Z as these are quite uncommon. However, in today's context, gamers have to think of words that include only the vowel U.

    Wordle 298 Hints For April 13: Wordle Answer For Today

    Once you enter any five-letter word, the blocks will change color to either grey, yellow, or green. These colors are further clues to arrive at the final right answer. Grey indicates that the letter isn't on the final word. Yellow suggests the letter is in the final word but at the wrong place, while green suggests the letter is in the final word and at the right place.

     

    Wordle 298 Answer for April 13

    Based on these color-based clues, one needs to arrive at the right word. If you're still unable to guess the final answer, worry not. The Wordle 298 answer for April 13 is CHUNK!

    Read More About: wordle gaming news
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 8:32 [IST]
