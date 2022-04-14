Wordle 299 Answer For April 14: Can You Guess Today’s Wordle With These Clues?

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Wordle 299 challenge is here, bringing in a relatively easy riddle. When compared to the previous, especially to yesterday's and a few days back's Wordle challenges, today's Wordle 299 is much easier. We have listed some clues and hints to make the Wordle 299 game a bit easy. If you're still unable to arrive at the final word, we've also provided the answer here.

     
    Wordle 299: Basic Rules, Pattern To Follow

    Today, both Google Play and the App Store are filled with Wordle gaming options. However, the Wordle 299 challenge comes from The New York Times, which often gives difficult challenges. You can access the riddle by searching on your web browser or by simply clicking on this link.

    Like every other Wordle game, the Wordle 299 opens to six rows with five blocks each. Gamers can start by entering any five-letter word. The general rule is to include vowels like A, I, and E in your first guess. Also, avoid letters like Z, X, and Q. Once you enter the first word, the letter will change color to either grey, yellow, or green.

    Grey indicates that the letter isn't on the final word. Yellow suggests the letter is in the final word but at the wrong place, while green suggests the letter is in the final word and at the right place. Based on these colors, gamers are required to arrive at the final word, positioning and repositioning the letter.

    Wordle 299 Hints For April 14

    Here are some additional clues for Wordle 299 for April 14 to make it easier:

    Hint 1: Wordle 299 includes two vowels, which are I and E

    Hint 2: Wordle 299 starts with the letter M and ends with the letter E

    Hint 3: Wordle 299 final answer is often referred to as chopping or cutting. The word is often used in reference to meat.

     

    Wordle 299 Answer For April 14

    The final hint might have given the answer away! If you're still unable to guess the answer for Wordle 299, worry not. The Wordle 299 answer for April 14 is MINCE! We expect more such fun and challenging Wordle riddles to continue for the remainder of the week.

    Read More About: wordle gaming games news
    Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 7:56 [IST]
