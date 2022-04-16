Struggling At Today’s Wordle? Hints, Clues For Wordle 301 For April 16 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle 301 for April 16 is here, offering another challenging riddle for gamers. When compared to previous Wordle challenges, today's Wordle 301 is a bit tricky. You can arrive at the final word in a couple of tries but it might still be tricky for some. Hence, we've provided some clues and hints, as well as the answer for Wordle 301 for April 16.

Wordle 301: Basic Rules, Guidelines

Wordle 301 is just like any other Wordle challenge. The clues and hints mentioned below are for The New York Times wordle challenge. To note, both Google Play and the App Store have plenty of Wordle games. But if you want to access The New York Times wordle, you can click on this link or simply search on your web browser.

The Wordle 301 opens to six rows for six attempts to guess the final answer. Gamers can start by guessing any five-letter word. These letters will now change to grey, yellow, or green colors. Here, grey indicates that the letter isn't on the final word. Yellow suggests the letter is in the final word but at the wrong place, while green suggests the letter is in the final word and at the right place.

Make sure your first word includes vowels like E, I, A, or O. Also, avoid letters like Z, X, V, and Q as these are a bit uncommon. Based on the colors that change after every word, go ahead and build a word that includes letters in yellow and green.

Wordle 301 Hints For April 16

Here are some additional hints about Wordle 301 for April 16

Hint 1: Wordle 301 includes only one vowel, which is E

Hint 2: This vowel is repeated twice in Wordle 301

Hint 3: Wordle 301 starts with the letter C

Hint 4: Wordle 301 final answer is a word that describes a part of the face. The part is commonly described as 'chubby'!

Wordle 301 Answer For April 16

The final hint might have given away the answer of must have made it easy for you! In case you're still unable to guess the answer, worry not. The Wordle 301 answer for April 16 is CHEEK!

