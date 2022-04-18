Wordle 303 Answer For April 18: Clues, Hints For Today’s Tricky Wordle News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle 303 challenge for April 18 is available now, bringing in a tricky word for today. That said, today's Wordle challenge is comparatively easy! If you've been playing Wordle, today's challenge could be done in just a few attempts. Nevertheless, we've brought in a few clues and hints for Wordle 303. Plus, the answer is also mentioned below.

Wordle 303 Hints For April 18

Here are some clues to Wordle 303 challenge for April 18:

Hint 1: Wordle 303 includes two vowels, which are A and I

Hint 2: Wordle 303 begins with the letter F

Hint 3: Wordle 303's final answer is generally linked to having a special ability or talent. The word is also used for flaunting one's style

Wordle 303: Basic Rules To Follow

If you're new to the Wordle gaming segment, the above-mentioned clues might be meaningless. This is why we've also explained the basic rules and guidelines for playing Wordle. Firstly, the Wordle 303 mentioned here is the daily challenge from The New York Times. You can search for it on your web browser or simply click on this link.

The game opens to six rows and all the alphabets are arranged below. You can start by guessing any five-letter word. The general trick is to use vowels like A, I, and E in your first word. Avoid letters like Z, X, V, and Q as these are quite uncommon. Once done, the letters will change color to either grey, yellow, or green.

Grey: This color indicates that the letter isn't on the final word

Yellow: This color shows that the letter is on the final word, but is currently in the wrong place

Green: This color reveals that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place

Wordle 303 Answer For April 18

Based on the above colors, gamers need to keep guessing and arrive at the final word. Do note that you have only six chances to make the right guess. In case you're still unable to arrive at the final answer for Wordle 303, worry not. The Wordle 303 answer for April 18 is FLAIR!

