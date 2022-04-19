Wordle 304 Answer For April 19: Hints, Clues For Wordle Challenge News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle challenges can be quite mind-boggling at times! The Wordle 304 challenge is available now, bringing a fresh dose of tricky words to guess. We have listed a couple of clues and hints to make Wordle 304 a bit easy. In case you're unable to guess the word, worry not. We've also mentioned the answer to Wordle 304 for April 19.

Wordle 304: General Guidelines

If you're a pro-Wordle gamer, guessing Wordle 304 for April 19 shouldn't be too difficult. However, if you're new to the gaming segment, guessing Wordle 304 answer can be a bit tricky. Here are some general guidelines to follow:

Your first five-letter word should include two or three vowels like A, I, and E

Avoid letters like V, Z, X, and Q in your first guess

Your second letter can also include letters like L or R to form words like BLEND or PRIDE

To note, the hints mentioned below are for the Wordle 304 for April 19 from The New York Times. You can access it by searching on your web browser or by simply clicking on this link. The game now opens to six rows for six chances to guess the right word. You can start by guessing any five-letter word, based on the above guidelines.

The letters will now change color to either yellow, green, or grey. Grey indicates that the letter isn't on the final word whereas yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place. Lastly, green confirms that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Based on these colors, you need to arrive at the final answer.

Wordle 304 Hints For April 19

Here are a couple of hints and clues for Wordle 304 for April 19

Hint 1: Wordle 304 includes two vowels, which are O and E

Hint 2: Wordle 304 starts with the letter F

Hint 3: Wordle 304 final word is used to describe the entrance hall or the open space of large buildings.

Wordle 304 Answer For April 19

The final clue might have helped you guess the final word. The Wordle 304 answer for April 19 is FOYER!

