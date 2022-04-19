Just In
- 4 hrs ago Vijay Sales Apple Days: Discount Offers On iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, And More
- 14 hrs ago OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch On April 28 Alongside OnePlus 10R; Key Specs & Design Teased
- 15 hrs ago Realme GT 2 Storage & Color Options Revealed; India Launch During Realme’s Fourth Anniversary
- 15 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A12 Android 12 Update Rolling Out Soon; Testing Begins In India
Don't Miss
- Sports Vinod Rai comes up more shocking revelations: Men's jerseys were re-stitched for women; They didn't get food
- News 'Mera tohfa, meri marzi', says Imran Khan over controversy on selling 'gifted necklace'
- Movies Salman Khan's Tere Naam Co-Star Bhumika Chawla Says He Has Changed A Lot; 'I See So Much Difference'
- Finance Fuel Rates Today: Check Petrol & Diesel Rates In India On 19th April 2022
- Automobiles Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched In India - Prices Start At Rs 21.95 Lakh
- Education CG Vyapam Patwari Admit Card 2022 Released At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Here’s How To Download
- Lifestyle How Cannabis Affects Our Cognition And Psychology: New Research
- Travel Top Spots For A Summer Vacation In Assam
Wordle 304 Answer For April 19: Hints, Clues For Wordle Challenge
Wordle challenges can be quite mind-boggling at times! The Wordle 304 challenge is available now, bringing a fresh dose of tricky words to guess. We have listed a couple of clues and hints to make Wordle 304 a bit easy. In case you're unable to guess the word, worry not. We've also mentioned the answer to Wordle 304 for April 19.
Wordle 304: General Guidelines
If you're a pro-Wordle gamer, guessing Wordle 304 for April 19 shouldn't be too difficult. However, if you're new to the gaming segment, guessing Wordle 304 answer can be a bit tricky. Here are some general guidelines to follow:
Your first five-letter word should include two or three vowels like A, I, and E
Avoid letters like V, Z, X, and Q in your first guess
Your second letter can also include letters like L or R to form words like BLEND or PRIDE
To note, the hints mentioned below are for the Wordle 304 for April 19 from The New York Times. You can access it by searching on your web browser or by simply clicking on this link. The game now opens to six rows for six chances to guess the right word. You can start by guessing any five-letter word, based on the above guidelines.
The letters will now change color to either yellow, green, or grey. Grey indicates that the letter isn't on the final word whereas yellow suggests it's in the final word but at the wrong place. Lastly, green confirms that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Based on these colors, you need to arrive at the final answer.
Wordle 304 Hints For April 19
Here are a couple of hints and clues for Wordle 304 for April 19
Hint 1: Wordle 304 includes two vowels, which are O and E
Hint 2: Wordle 304 starts with the letter F
Hint 3: Wordle 304 final word is used to describe the entrance hall or the open space of large buildings.
Wordle 304 Answer For April 19
The final clue might have helped you guess the final word. The Wordle 304 answer for April 19 is FOYER!
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999