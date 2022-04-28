Just In
Wordle 312 Answer For April 28: Hints, Clues For Today’s Challenging Wordle
Wordle 312 is available now to play on The New York Times platform. Like many other previous riddles, the Wordle 312 for April 28 is a tricky and challenging one. This is because it includes a letter that most of us generally avoid! Here are some clues, hints, and general advice to Wordle 312 for April 28.
Wordle 312: How To Play?
Google Play and the App Store have plenty of Wordle gaming apps. But the daily challenge quoted here is from The New York Times wordle, which can be accessed on your browser or through this link. The game opens to six rows with five blocks each, along with the entire alphabet set below. Here's how to play Wordle 312:
Step 1: Start the game by entering any five-letter word
Step 2: It's generally advised to include vowels like A, E, and I in your first attempt
Step 3: It's also advised to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z on your first try. However, today's Wordle 312 will include one of these letters
Step 4: Once done, the letters will now change color to either yellow, green, or grey. Grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final word. Green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place, whereas yellow suggests the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place.
Wordle 312: Hints For April 28
Based on the changing colors of the letters, gamers need to arrive at the final answer. We have provided a few additional clues and hints to make Wordle 312 easier.
Hint 1: Wordle 312 includes a single vowel, which is E
Hint 2: Wordle 312 includes a letter that we generally avoid, which is Z
Hint 3: Wordle 312 starts with the letter Z
Hint 4: Wordle 312 answer for April 28 is a word used to describe a flavor, that's generally tangy and spicy. It could also be used to refer to citric flavors.
Wordle 312 Answer For April 28
The last clue might have made it easy to guess the Wordle 312 answer. Worry not if you haven't found the answer. The Wordle 312 answer for April 28 is ZESTY!
