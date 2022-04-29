Wordle 313 Answer For April 29: Hints, Clues, Answer For Today’s Wordle News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle is a popular game played by thousands, if not millions of gamers across the world. The Wordle 313 challenge for April 29 is available now. When compared to previous riddles, today's Wordle answer is easy. One might even get the answer right on their first two attempts. Here are some clues and hints for the same.

Wordle 313: How To Play?

To note, the Wordle 313 answer and hints provided here are for The New York Times riddle. One can find this on your browser or simply click on this link. The game now opens to six rows with five blocks each, along with the entire alphabet set below. Gamers can start to play by entering any five-letter word.

It's generally advised to include vowels like A, E, and I in your first attempt. It's also advised to avoid letters like Q, X, and Z on your first try. When you enter the first word, the letters will now change color to either yellow, green, or grey. Grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final word. Green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place, whereas yellow suggests the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place.

Wordle 313 Hints For April 29

Based on the changing colors, gamers need to arrive at the final answer for Wordle. The Wordle 313 hints are mentioned below:

Hint 1: Wordle 313 includes a single vowel, which is A

Hint 2: Wordle 313 starts with the letter T

Hint 3: Wordle 313 ends with the letter H

Hint 4: Wordle 313 answer for April 29 is a word that is generally referred to waste, wastebins, and other discarded products from a household or an organization.

Wordle 313 Answer For April 29

The last clue might have made it easy to guess the Wordle 313 for April 29. In case you weren't able to, worry not. We have provided the answer for today's Wordle challenge. The Wordle 313 answer for April 29 is TRASH! Since today's challenge was a bit easy, we expect tomorrow's challenge to be quite difficult!

