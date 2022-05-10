Wordle 325 Answer For May 10: Clues, Hints To Make Today’s Tricky Wordle Easy News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle for May 10 is available now, bringing in quite a tricky word for gamers. After the slight confusion in yesterday's Wordle, the Wordle 325 for May 10 is available now - with a single answer! We have listed a few hints and clues to make Wordle 325 a bit easy. The answer for Wordle 325 for May 10 is also provided here.

Wordle 325 Hints For May 10

Wordle is fun and mind-boggling game. Before we dive into the hints and clues for today, let's take a look at how to play the game and a few general guidelines.

Step 1: The Wordle 325 is from The New York Times, which can be accessed from your browser or this link

Step 2: Wordle consists of six rows for the six attempts you get to arrive at the final answer.

Step 3: You can start by entering any five-letter word from the alphabet box given below. It's generally advised to include vowels like A, E, and I, and avoid letters like Q, X, and Z on your first word.

Step 4: Once you enter your first word, the letters in that word will change color to either yellow, green, or grey.

Here, grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final word. Yellow suggests that the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place. Lastly, green hints that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Based on these changing colors, gamers need to arrive at the final word. Here are additional clues for Wordle 325 for May 10:

Hint 1: Wordle 325 includes two vowels, which are E and O

Hint 2: Wordle 325 starts with the letter G

Hint 3: Wordle 325 ends with the letter O

Hint 4: Wordle 325 answer for May 10 is a common reptile, which is even found in Indian households. These are common lizards that generally stick to the wall in urban landscapes.

Wordle 325 Answer For May 10

The final hint might have answered the Wordle 325 for May 10. If you're still having trouble, worry not. The Wordle 325 answer for May 10 is GECKO!

