Wordle 328 Answer For May 13: Can You Guess Today’s Tricky Wordle?
Wordle for May 13 is available now, bringing a fresh dose of tricky challenge. The Wordle 328 for May 13 is comparatively easy and can be solved in a couple of tries. That said, we have still mentioned a few hints and clues to make it even better. Plus, the final answer for Wordle 328 is also given here.
Wordle 328: General Rules Of Play
The Wordle game is pretty easy and can be fun to play. To note, the Wordle challenge mentioned here is for The New York Times, which can be accessed by clicking this link. Now, the Wordle 328 for May 13 opens to include six rows for six attempts to solve the challenge. Plus, the alphabet box below - where the letters will eventually change color.
Gamers can start by entering any five-letter word. One can start the game by playing a word that includes common vowels like A, E, and I and avoiding letters like Q, X, and Z. Once done, the letters of that word will change color to either grey, yellow, or green. Here, green hints that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place.
On the other hand, yellow suggests that the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place. And grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final word. The changing colors will lead the way to find the final answer for a Wordle challenge.
Wordle 328 Hints For May 13
Wordle 328 is comparatively an easy challenge. We have provided a few hints and clues to make it even easier.
Hint 1: Wordle 328 includes a single vowel, which is I
Hint 2: Wordle 328 starts with the letter T
Hint 3: Wordle 328 ends with the letter Y
Hint 4: Wordle 328 answer for May 13 is a word that's used to describe when someone is slightly drunk
Wordle 328 Answer For May 13
The final hint might have revealed the Wordle 328 answer for May 13. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 328 answer for May 13 is TIPSY!
