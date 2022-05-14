ENGLISH

    Wordle 329 Answer For May 14: Tips, Hints, Clues For Today’s Wordle Challenge

    By
    |

    Wordle 329 for May 14 is available to play now. As always, the Wordle challenge for today can be a bit tricky. We have mentioned a couple of hints and clues to make it easier. Plus, the final answer for Wordle 329 for May 14 is also mentioned in this article.

     
    Wordle 329 Answer For May 14: Hints, Clues For Today’s Wordle

    Wordle: General Guidelines To Play

    Wordle is a fun game of words. There are a couple of general rules to follow while playing Wordle. Here are the details:

    Step 1: Firstly, open The New York Times wordle challenge on your web browser or you can get it with this link.

    Step 2: Now, the Wordle 329 for May 14 opens to include six rows along with the alphabet box below.

    Step 3: Enter any five-letter word. Try to include vowels like A, E, and I and avoid letters like Q, X, and Z.

    Step 4: Now, the letters of that word will change color to either grey, yellow, or green.

    Wordle 329 Answer For May 14: Hints, Clues For Today’s Wordle

    Here, green hints that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Yellow suggests that the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place. And grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final word. The changing colors will lead the way to find the final answer for a Wordle challenge.

    Wordle 329 Hints For May 14

    Here are a couple of hints and clues to make the Wordle 329 for May 14 easier:

    Hint 1: Wordle 329 includes two vowels, which are A and E

    Hint 2: Wordle 329 starts with the letter M

    Hint 3: Wordle 329 ends with the letter L

    Hint 4: Wordle 329 answer for May 14 is a word that describes a solid material that's usually hard and shiny. It's used in construction and branches of science. The Wordle 329 answer for May 14 is a word that can be used to make alloy as well.

     

    Wordle 329 Answer For May 14

    The final hint might have revealed the Wordle 329 answer for May 14. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 329 answer for May 14 is METAL!

