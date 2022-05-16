ENGLISH

    Wordle 331 For May 16: Wordle Hints, Clues, Final Answer For May 16 Challenge

    By
    |

    Wordle is an interesting game, which can be quite mind-boggling at times. For instance, the Wordle 331 for May 16 is a tricky one, which might require a couple of attempts even from a pro gamer. We have provided a few hints and clues for the Wordle 331 for May 16, as well as the final answer.

     
    Wordle Hints, Clues, Final Answer For May 16

    Wordle 331 Hints For May 16

    The Wordle 331 can be a tricky one, especially when compared with previous challenges. We have mentioned a few clues to make it a bit easy.

    Hint 1: Wordle 331 includes a single vowel, which is E

    Hint 2: In the Wordle 331, the vowel E is repeated twice

    Hint 3: Wordle 331 starts with the letter D

    Hint 4: Wordle 331 ends with the letter E

    Hint 5: Wordle 331 answer for May 16 is a word that's used when someone is searching for something or looking for something. It might be used even in a metaphysical state.

    Wordle 331: General Guidelines

    If you're a pro-Wordle gamer, the above hints might have made it easy for you to reach the final answer. If you're not sure about the game, here are some general tips and guidelines to follow. Firstly, the Wordle 331 hints mentioned are for The New York Times challenge, which can be accessed from your browser or via this link.

    The game now opens to include six rows along with the alphabet box below. Gamers can start by entering any five-letter word. Generic advice is to include vowels like A, E, and I and avoid letters like Q, X, and Z. Once you enter the first word, the letters of that word will change color to either grey, yellow, or green.

    Here, green hints that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Yellow suggests that the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place. And grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final word. The changing colors will lead the way to find the final answer for a Wordle challenge.

     

    Wordle 331 Answer For May 16

    If you're still unsure about the Wordle 331 answer, worry not. The Wordle 331 answer for May 16 is DELVE!

    Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 9:01 [IST]
