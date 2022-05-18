Wordle 333 For May 18: Hints, Clues, Final Answer For Wordle Today News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle is an interesting game of words. If you've been playing Wordle for a while, the Wordle 333 challenge for May 18 might be quite easy and you can get it in a few attempts. Nevertheless, we have provided a few hints and clues to make it easier. Plus, the final answer for Wordle 333 is also mentioned here.

How To Play Wordle?

Before we dive into the hints and clues, let's take a look at how to play Wordle. Firstly, one should note that Google Play and the App Store are filled with Wordle apps. However, we're talking about The New York Times wordle challenge, which you can access on your browser. Here's how to play Wordle:

Step 1: Open the Wordle 333 challenge on your browser or click on this link

Step 2: Now, the page will open to include six rows along with the alphabet box below.

Step 3: Start the game by entering any five-letter word. Try to include vowels like E, O, and I and avoid letters like Q, X, and Z.

Step 4: Now, the letters of that word will change color to either grey, yellow, or green.

Grey color indicates that the letter isn't in the final word whereas yellow suggests that the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place. Lastly, green hints that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place. Based on these changing colors, you will find the way to the final answer for a Wordle challenge.

Wordle 333 Hints For May 18

Here are a few clues and hints to make Wordle 333 for May 18 a bit easier

Hint 1: Wordle 333 includes two vowels, which are O and U

Hint 2: Wordle 333 starts with the letter S

Hint 3: Wordle 333 ends with the letter R

Hint 4: Wordle 333 answer for May 18 is synonymous with scrubbing or cleaning intensively. The word is generally used to describe extensive cleaning of a floor

Wordle 333 Answer For May 18

The final hint for Wordle 333 for May 18 might have revealed the answer. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 333 answer for May 18 is SCOUR!

Best Mobiles in India