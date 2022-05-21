Wordle 336 For May 21: Hints, Clues, Final Answer For Wordle 336 For Today News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle is a fun and interesting game of words, played by millions of people across the world. If you like playing Wordle, the challenge for today is quite easy. We have provided some hints and clues for Wordle 336 for May 21. Also, the final answer to the challenge is mentioned here.

How To Play Wordle?

Before we dive into today's Wordle riddle, let's take a look at how to play the popular game. To note, the Wordle 336 challenge mentioned here is for The New York Times riddle, which is updated every day. You can start the game by clicking this link on your smartphone or PC.

Step 1: Once you open the Wordle 336 challenge, you can see six rows with five blocks in each.

Step 2: Start by entering any five-letter word from the alphabet box given below.

Step 3: It's best to start Wordle 336 with a word that has vowels like A and E. It's also best to avoid words with letters like X, Q, and Z

Step 4: Now, the colors of the letters of the first word will change color to grey, yellow, or green. Green indicates that the letter is in the right spot for the final answer. Yellow indicates that the letter is in the final word but at the wrong block. Lastly, grey notes that the letter isn't in the final word, and gamers have to pick their next word based on these clues.

Wordle 336 Hints For May 21

Here are a few hints for May 21:

Hint 1: Wordle 336 includes a single vowel, which is A

Hint 2: Wordle 336 starts with the letter S

Hint 3: Wordle 336 ends with the letter P

Hint 4: Wordle 336 answer for May 21 is a word that's used to describe leftovers or waste. It could be with food or even with automobiles!

Wordle 336 Answer For May 21

The final hint might have made it easy for you to guess the Wordle 336 answer for today. If you still didn't get it, worry not. The Wordle 336 answer for May 21 is SCRAP!

