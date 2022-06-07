Just In
Wordle 353 Answer For June 7: Hints, Repeated Letters For Today’s Wordle
Wordle is a fun game but it can be quite tricky and challenging at times. The Wordle 353 for today is one such tricky and challenging riddle. We have listed a couple of hints to make the Wordle 353 challenge easier. Also, the final answer for the Wordle challenge is mentioned in this article.
Wordle 353 Hints For Today
We have listed a couple of hints and clues for the Wordle 353 challenge for today, June 7:
Hint 1: Wordle 353 has a single vowel, which is O
Hint 2: Wordle 353 starts with the letter F
Hint 3: Wordle 353 ends with the letter D
Hint 4: Wordle 353 has the vowel O repeated twice, making the answer an OO word!
Hint 5: Wordle 353 final answer is a word that can be a national or man-made disaster that occurs due to heavy rains
How To Play Wordle 353 For June 7?
The aforementioned hints for Wordle 353 will be useless if you're not sure how to play the popular game. Here are the steps to play the popular word game:
Step 1: The Wordle 353 mentioned here is from The New York Times games, which can be accessed with this link
Step 2: The game opens to six rows with five blocks in each as well as the alphabet box given below. Gamers can start by entering any five-letter word.
Step 3: Make sure you use the hints mentioned above in your first word, especially with the vowels
Step 4: Once you enter your first word, the colors of these letters will change to grey, yellow, or green.
Here, green hints that the letter is in the right spot for the final answer. On the other hand, grey notes that the letter isn't in the final word whereas yellow indicates that the letter is in the final word but at the wrong block. Gamers have to pick their next word based on these clues to solve today's Wordle challenge.
Wordle 353 Answer For June 7
The clues and hints might have made it easy for you to guess the final answer for Wordle 353 for June 7. If you're still unsure, worry not. The Wordle 353 answer for today is FLOOD!
